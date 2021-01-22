Column: Immigration reform requires compromise

The devil will be in the details, of course, but President Joe Biden’s plan to place immigration reform near the top of his to-do list is a welcome step because it directly addresses a thorny political issue and immediately repudiates the atrociously inhumane policies of the Trump administration.

But it’s not going to be easy.

The Biden plan is expected to be a mix of executive actions and administrative policies, as well as proposed legislation to offer a path to citizenship for many of the 11 million people currently living in the shadows.

It also is expected to include a mechanism for granting legal status for the so-called "Dreamers" — people living here without permission after arriving as children — and people covered by temporary protected status. That last group consists of people who were in the U.S. when political upheaval or natural disasters made it unsafe for them to return to their homelands.

The political wrangling over Biden’s plan is going to be significant, and getting Congress to act will take nothing short of a miracle. Few issues in contemporary American politics are as thorny as immigration, pitting those who believe in living up to our history as a nation built on immigration against folks who would prefer to keep the door only slightly ajar.