Column: Impeaching Trump is a bad idea

A few Republicans, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have suggested, somewhat naively, that it would be better if Trump resigned. That’s not going to happen. It’s not in Trump’s DNA. Besides, he’d have to give up his immunity from prosecution by states’ attorneys general a week or so sooner.

Reports have it that Trump is acting "ballistic" in the White House, surrounding himself with conspiracy theorists, and raging against all who have deserted him, from Pence to McConnell to golfing buddy Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, all of whom appear to have tapped in to their "country before party" impulses on Jan. 6. Even "Fox and Friends" host Brian Kilmeade went off Thursday on Trump’s inciting his supporters to attack the Capitol building. With his history of paranoia and narcissism, and his becoming increasingly bereft of sycophants, it’s hard to imagine what mischief Trump is capable of in the next few days.