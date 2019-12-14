Column: Impeachment article a major retreat for Democrats

After three years in which Democrats accused President Trump of a host of criminal acts — from bribery and extortion to campaign finance violations, obstruction of justice, conspiracy and even treason — they have finally introduced articles of impeachment that allege none of those things. Not only have they dropped the charge of bribery, the words that gripped Washington — "quid pro quo" — don't even appear in the document.

This is a major retreat by Democrats, who have effectively admitted the president did not commit any statutory crimes. Indeed, if these articles are approved, this will be the first presidential impeachment in history in which no statutory crimes are even alleged. In that alone, Trump can claim vindication.

Instead, Democrats settled on two noncriminal allegations: obstruction of Congress and abuse of power. Both charges are farcical.

Take obstruction. Democrats claim Trump engaged in "unprecedented" defiance of congressional subpoenas and "sought to arrogate to himself" the right to withhold documents and witnesses "as well as the unilateral prerogative to deny any and all information to the House of Representatives." Please. If anyone is "arrogating" "unilateral" power to themselves, it is House Democrats.