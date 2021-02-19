Column: Imposing added burdens

Illinois hospitals and providers continue to face unprecedented challenges in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our health care heroes work tirelessly and courageously to provide high quality and compassionate care to Illinoisans. Investments in specialized supplies, equipment and other costs of responding to the pandemic have had a significant financial impact on hospitals.

A recent piece of legislation passed by the Illinois General Assembly would add to that financial burden at a time when health care providers and facilities remain on the front lines in the fight against a deadly pandemic.

Illinois House Bill (HB) 3360 seeks to change certain rules on mortgage foreclosures and abandoned property. A last-minute amendment – unrelated to the original bill – imposes a "pre-judgment" interest rate on certain court cases, including all medical malpractice cases. The interest rate – which is higher than current market rates – would begin accruing before a lawsuit is even filed, let alone decided by the court.

The legislation benefits trial attorneys at the expense of health care providers who are doing everything possible to keep Illinoisans safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill encourages the expansion of lawsuits and puts pressure on hospitals to settle lawsuits or face crushing financial consequences.