Column: In St. Paul, reform is working

"I used to joke that I'd get pulled over every six blocks or so for something ridiculous, for things that had absolutely no correlation to my driving that must've been for something else," he said.

Carter's successful mayoral campaign in 2017 occurred during a tumultuous time in St. Paul. The acquittal of the officer accused of killing Philando Castile in a neighboring suburb set off large-scale protests in the city, and placed police reform at the top of the next mayor's agenda. For Carter, though, reform alone was never going to be sufficient. Instead, he campaigned on a plan to boost "all those supports within communities that can help to prevent the likelihood that crime will happen in the first place."

That included funding for youth centers, economic development, housing assistance and other programs of the kind that many activists have in mind when they argue for "defunding the police." Carter told me that he hasn't taken a position that's "dogmatically for or against hiring more police officers." One of his budgets increased officers, the other decreased them. But he is impatient with the tendency to use staffing numbers as the sole metric for judging public safety. "We can't just hire police officers and expect to be building a balanced community based on that one investment," he said.