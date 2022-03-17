Column: Inflation's blame game

Ever since President Joe Biden banned Russian oil imports, right-wingers have been angry.

They backed the ban, alright, but Biden then had the nerve to blame Vladimir Putin for the price hikes at the pump.

Since then, conservative lawmakers and pundits have been outraged. They’ve spent months driving the message that inflation is all Biden’s fault. Their marketing geniuses came up with "bidenflation" and "bidenomics" hashtags. And people like Sen. Joni Ernst gave weird speeches on the floor of the U.S. Senate complaining Joe Biden had personally wrecked Christmas. Then what does he do? He tries to shift the blame to Putin.

This is a real problem. Conservatives have spent a lot of time and effort to convince you Biden is the bad guy in this story. How dare he suggest it’s a foreign dictator who’s bombing civilians and trying to overthrow Ukraine? How dare he suggest a war that’s wrought significant economic sanctions actually might be driving up prices, too?

The truth is that Biden is doing what Republicans have done for months: He’s pointing the finger somewhere else, even if it’s not the whole truth. Because when it comes to inflation, there’s plenty of blame to go around. The Federal Reserve has kept interests rates low; Congress has been throwing trillions of dollars around since the beginning of the pandemic, and supply chains are all snarled. The labor market is skin-tight and, even before the war (and Biden’s presidency), oil prices began rising. Since the war – well, you can look at the pump and see what’s happened.

But all that makes it tough to blame just one guy, and that’s what Republicans have been doing.

Their main piece of evidence is the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, which Democrats passed.

"They were warned that spending trillions would lead to soaring inflation," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said during her response to the State of the Union.

Yes, because it was just the $1.9 trillion in ARPA that kicked off inflation, not the trillions Congress spent the previous year under Donald Trump. Remember all those checks we got from the government that many of us didn’t need? Remember the people who voted for it: That’s right, pretty much all of them, including Ernst and Sen. Chuck Grassley

It’s not like all that money got spent before Joe Biden got into office. It’s been piling up in bank accounts waiting for the economy to open back up.

Inflation has certainly grown in the last year, and the left underestimated how bad it would get. But there is plenty of blame to go around for this. (Besides, ask yourself this: If it was such a bad idea to pump all that money into the economy with ARPA, why did Reynolds and Statehouse Republicans just pass the biggest tax cut in Iowa history, which will inject even more? The governor also doesn't seem to mind sending out news releases touting ARPA spending in the state. The latest was a $100 million investment in Iowa airports she announced on Wednesday. The governor said it would "help maintain momentum and encourage ongoing growth." There was nothing in the news release about inflation.)

The truth is, in politics, presidents tend to get blamed for inflation, whatever the real reasons. But it’s also true that when Americans face a conflict, they’re more likely to turn their anger toward foreign dictators than political rivals at home. Which is exactly what worries congressional Republicans and the right-wing pundits. It’s why Biden started pointing the finger at Putin, and it’s why the right-wing apparatus has fallen all over itself to cry foul.

Look, we’re all affected by inflation. And over the next weeks and months, Republicans and Democrats will argue over who is to blame. My guess is, Democrats will get the worst of it. They’re the party in power. Still, it would be wise to keep this in perspective: We’re two years into a pandemic that has turned our world upside down, including our economy. So it’s no wonder we’re having convulsions as we come out of it.

The real issue now is not so much assigning blame, but determining who has the right ideas to turn this thing around?

Republicans will say the answer is to "drill, baby, drill" and vote GOP, which is no plan at all. That said, I haven’t heard a coherent Democratic message, either.

Forty years ago, the answer was for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates until the economy cried, "uncle" and went into a recession. But politicians aren't going to tell you that’s the right thing to do, because it wouldn't be popular and it doesn't lend itself to a hashtag.

Ed Tibbetts is editorial page editor of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0