Column: Invest in infrastructure and families

Miss Selma from Rockford, Illinois, lives in a home with three generations of her family. As a proud mother and grandmother, she took care of her loved ones for much of her life.

But 10 years ago, the unexpected happened: Miss Selma had a stroke. Now, the roles have reversed, and Miss Selma’s daughter takes care of her.

I had the opportunity to meet Miss Selma during a recent visit to Lifescape Adult Day Center in Rockford, where she receives care during the day so her daughter can go to work. Families with stories like Miss Selma’s are far too common. Many don’t have a service like Lifescape to turn to, and the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the need for improved access to affordable community care for our children and aging or disabled relatives.

But finally, brighter days are here as our actions to defeat the global pandemic are working. COVID-19 rates are plummeting. Unemployment claims are falling. And the economy is projected to grow faster than any time in the last 40 years.

Much of this is owed to the passage of the American Rescue Plan. The bold relief package I proudly helped pass into law in March that puts checks in people’s pockets, helped get our kids back in the classroom safely, boosted support for small businesses and towns, and accelerated vaccine distribution.