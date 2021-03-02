Column: Iowa controls its destiny with homegrown renewables

The investments Iowa makes today will help transition retailers to offer motorists cleaner, more affordable fuel like E15, a 15% ethanol blend, across the entire state by 2025. The plan provides similar support for biodiesel blends like B20.

In the wake of the COVID-19 downturn and the nation’s continued climb toward cleaner transportation, this is the kind of forward-looking proposal that will keep Iowa in the driver’s seat and help determine our own economic future. Iowans are very likely to agree. Polls continue to show that powerful majorities of voters, including Iowa conservatives, support clean energy development and lowering our dependence on fossil fuels. Other polls have also shown Iowans strong support for E15.

The governor’s proposal would be a huge win for Iowa farms and families. Unlocking the potential of E15 in Iowa would generate nearly 30 million bushels of new grain demand each year, grow thousands of jobs across the state, and inject millions more into the economy. At the same time, it offers Iowa families an opportunity to save three to 10 cents per gallon on every trip to the gas station.

A recent report showed that enacting the full range of proposals in the governor’s bill would create 3,500 new jobs and add $549.8 million in household income for Iowans by 2026. That is economic growth Iowa should not pass up.