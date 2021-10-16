Column: Iowa GOP wins noteworthy, but not ground-shaking

Iowa GOP wins noteworthy, but not ground-shifting
By Erin Murphy
Lee Des Moines Bureau
Two special elections have been held recently to fill vacated seats in the Iowa Legislature.
Republicans won both. And while that is noteworthy, it should not be viewed as a signal of what’s to come in future elections, the current state of either major political party in Iowa, or the answer to any other crystal ball question.
Republicans Michael Bousselot and Jon Dunwell became the latest members of the Iowa House of Representatives with their victories in recent special elections. Their wins give Republicans a nice, round 60-member majority in the 100-member Iowa House.
Bousselot won a seat in the Des Moines suburb of Ankeny. The seat was previously held by a Republican, former Rep. John Landon, who passed away earlier this year from cancer.
Dunwell won a seat in Newton and Jasper County. That seat was previously held by a Democrat, former Rep. Wes Breckenridge, who resigned to take a job with the state.
So two seats came open, one previously held by a Democrat and one by a Republican, and Republicans won them both.
What should we make of that?
Not much.
As noted, Bousselot’s victory came in a district that Republicans had held for years. Landon had held the seat since 2013. Yes, the district — like many in the suburbs — had recently started to shift toward Democrats. But it was still a Republican-leaning district.
And while Dunwell won a seat previously held by a Democrat, that district was shifting significantly in Republicans’ direction. Republican Donald Trump carried the district by 15 percentage points in the 2020 presidential election. The writing was on the wall for this one the second Breckenridge resigned: this statehouse seat was destined to be flipped.
In other words, Iowa Republicans won two races that they absolutely should have won. The predictions, projections and posturing should really stop there. And that doesn’t even account for the fact that these districts are about to change anyway. Iowa’s decennial redistricting process is under way. So analyze these two special election outcomes all you want; by this time next year, statehouse candidates will be running in districts that could look absolutely nothing like the ones Bousselot and Dunwell won.
The smart political science always recommends caution when analyzing the outcomes of special elections to the state legislature. Special elections are typically low-turnout events, and they are not necessarily predictive of what voter sentiment will look like in the next regular election.
Toss in the fact that these districts will remain as constructed for roughly another year, and it’s pretty clear we should not spend too much time over-thinking these results.
If anything, the results do show that Iowa Republicans continue to enjoy a stronghold on the levers of state government. Iowa Democrats went into the 2020 election cycle with a genuine belief that they had a chance to win enough races to overcome Republicans’ 53-47 advantage and flip the majority in the Iowa House. Instead, with Bousselot’s and Dunwell’s victories, House Republicans’ advantage has now grown to 60-40. Iowa’s trend toward becoming a politically red state, which has covered multiple election cycles, continues.
But those victories should not be viewed as a referendum on current state policy or approval of the Biden administration or anything else. Really, Occam’s Razor applies here: Iowa Republicans won two races in districts that favored the Republican candidate. Most likely, it really was simple as that.
Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.