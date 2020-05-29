Column: Iowa lawmakers must reduce budget

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Iowans are used to answering the call when things get tough. Stories of neighbors coming together to rebuild a community after a natural disaster or harvest a farmer’s last crop haven’t been uncommon over the years. When we’re called to action, we answer.

Right now, Iowans are answering the call in a way in which we aren’t accustomed. Hardworking Iowans are doing what they’ve been told to fight COVID-19. We have been fighting an invisible enemy by staying home because this is what it takes to help our neighbors.

Because we have been staying home, some Iowans aren’t receiving paychecks. Small businesses across the state that weren’t essential shut their doors. While most have begun reopening, others could not hold out and now will remain closed for good.

The resilience of Iowans is showing through. We are turning a corner in this fight, and we will get through this. What lies ahead, though, is largely uncertain.