Column: Iowa's golden opportunity on taxes

As a result of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the elimination of numerous job killing regulations, the national economy is growing and states have benefited tremendously from this growth.

In 2018 the legislature passed the first major comprehensive tax reform legislation in a decade. Governor Kim Reynolds, in her Condition of the State Address, called for further tax relief.

Reynolds and many legislators understand that Iowa needs a pro-growth tax structure that allows Iowans to keep more of their hard-earned income and makes the state more competitive. Iowa’s economy is doing well and the budget is stable with an estimated $470 million budget surplus, which makes this a golden opportunity for policymakers to make Iowa even more economically competitive through bold tax reform.

The 2018 tax reform law lowered the top individual income tax rate to 8.53 percent in 2019 and the top corporate tax rate is scheduled to be lowered from 12 percent (the nation’s highest) to 9.8 percent by 2021. In 2023, the top personal income tax rate is scheduled to fall to 6.5 percent if revenue triggers are met.