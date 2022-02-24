Column: Iowa should raise its Medicaid dental reimbursements

Iowa’s current dental Medicaid reimbursement needs to change in order to prevent unnecessary emergency room dental visits and improve and maintain the oral health and function of our most vulnerable populations. As a dentist in Davenport, I see firsthand the unfortunate consequences of what happens when people cannot find a dentist—people in severe pain seek dental care in hospital emergency departments, lose their natural teeth prematurely, and children miss school unnecessarily.

Patients often do not prioritize dental care until they are in pain, at which point they require more complex and extensive dental treatment. This problem is more acute when a patient has Medicaid insurance, because they often cannot find a provider who accepts their insurance. When patients do not receive regular preventive and restorative care, dental problems will continue to get worse and become more serious and costly to treat.

While I want to provide quality oral health care to all our citizens, including the most vulnerable, Iowa’s current Medicaid program reimburses only 30-40 cents for every dollar of care I provide. At these low Medicaid rates, there are scenarios in which the hourly wage of my support staff is greater than what my office receives as reimbursement from Medicaid for an hour of care provided, and that does not take into account other expenses, such as dental supplies, front desk overhead, or my time as the dentist.

Iowa’s dental Medicaid reimbursement rates have not changed in nearly 20 years, and when Medicaid reimbursements don’t cover basic costs, dentists have no choice but to reduce the number of Medicaid patients they treat or stop treating Medicaid patients altogether.

What we are left with is a Medicaid system in Iowa that requires patients to wait a long time and travel long distances, such as to the University of Iowa College of Dentistry, to receive care. In Davenport, this is especially true when patients have severe dental needs, such as difficult extractions or challenging root canals, and require treatment by a specialist. Unfortunately, Iowa’s Medicaid rates are so low that very few specialists or general dentists in our area accept dental Medicaid.

Iowa’s Medicaid program relies on private dental practices like mine as the primary partner to deliver high quality dental care to Medicaid enrollees, and I am happy to give back to the community that gives so much to me. However, because of the current levels of reimbursement, I can no longer accept new dental Medicaid patients since I lose money on almost all Medicaid care I provide. While I continue to provide comprehensive dental care to our existing Medicaid patients, the current Medicaid reimbursement rates have caused our office, like many others in the area, to make the difficult decision to stop accepting new dental Medicaid patients.

Iowa has a simple choice. We can either continue to underfund the dental Medicaid program, leading to fewer and fewer options for patients on Medicaid to seek care, or adequately fund the program to ensure that low-income Iowans can find a local dental home where their oral health can be maintained and emergencies can be prevented and treated appropriately. The current system will result in more patients seeking emergency treatment in the emergency room, which is ill-suited for treating dental emergencies. These are emergencies that could be prevented and treated more efficiently, at a lower cost to patients and taxpayers, if the patient could establish a dental home with a local provider. I urge Iowa’s lawmakers to properly fund Iowa’s dental Medicaid program to help ensure Iowans who rely on the program can access these essential services.

Brian Kim, DDS, practices in Davenport, and treats Iowans in need on a daily basis. In his free time, he has volunteered at free clinics, such as Give Kids a Smile and the Iowa Mission of Mercy (IMOM).

