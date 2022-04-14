Column: Iowa stands with Israel

A big "Thumbs Up" goes to the State of Iowa for recently passing two bills to protect its Jewish community and the State of Israel.

The first bill passed is entitled "A bill for an act relating to antisemitism in the State of Iowa." This bill is Iowa's adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism that clearly illustrates just what constitutes Jew-hatred.

The definition reads: "Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities."

Eleven specific examples of antisemitism are found on the IHRA web site at https://www.holocaustremembrance.com, and they include centuries old Jew-hatred as well as more modern Jew-hatred centered on support of Israel.

This bill is needed because, according to FBI data, almost 60% of all religious-bias hate crimes in the United States target Jews, and over the past several years there have been close to 20 documented incidents of antisemitism in Iowa.

Since its creation in 2016, the IHRA definition has been adopted by more than 800 entities worldwide, to include 37 countries, 22 U.S. states, non-governmental organizations, universities, corporations, governmental agencies, etc.

Very importantly, though, this bill is not punitive, not legally binding, nor does it in any way obstruct freedom of speech. Instead, it is a guideline and an educational tool to define antisemitism and to determine if an antisemitic hate crime has indeed occurred, which could lead to punitive action by Iowa's law enforcement agencies.

This bill passed the Iowa House with 66 in favor, 31 opposed and two absent; in the Senate, it passed 48-0, with two absent.

The second bill passed is entitled "A bill for an act relating to restrictions regarding companies boycotting Israel." This bill is a revised version of the bill passed by the state in 2016, which prohibits Iowa’s pension funds from investing in companies that support boycotts, divestments and sanctions (BDS) against Israel.

The BDS movement is a discriminatory, bigoted and antisemitic global campaign that denies the Jewish people the right to self-determination, with the ultimate goal being the destruction of the Jewish State.

This revised bill makes a technical correction that now allows Iowa’s pension fund to divest not just from "companies," but also from subsidiaries and their parent companies, like Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream and its parent company, Unilever, for their recent antisemitic actions against Israel. Only $2.7 million out of $42 billion, or .0006%, of the pension fund will be impacted by this bill. But it sends a loud and clear message that discrimination against Israel will not be tolerated in Iowa.

This bill passed the Iowa House, 61-35, with five absent, and in the Iowa Senate, 40-5, with five absent.

We thank our local Iowa legislators, Rep. Gary Mohr and Sen. Roby Smith, for taking leading roles in getting these bills passed.

We also thank Gov. Kim Reynolds for signing the bills on March 23, stating, "Today we express Iowa’s enduring support for the State of Israel and our categorical rejection of antisemitism. Together, these bills send an important message: Iowa continues to stand shoulder to shoulder with the State of Israel, one of America’s most important and reliable allies, while fighting all forms of religious and ethnic discrimination."

And finally, we thank all of you who worked together for almost a year to make these bills a reality, including: the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines; the American Jewish Committee; Christians United for Israel; the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities; and, the many Jewish leaders throughout the State of Iowa who consulted with their local Iowa legislators on the importance of these bills.

Allan G. Ross is executive director of the Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities.

