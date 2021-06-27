Column: Iowa still purple in one area

The political divide in Iowa has been shrinking in recent election cycles, and the state is becoming far more red than blue. But Iowa remains politically purple in at least one area, making it an outlier across the country: its split of Democrats and Republicans holding statewide office.
Iowa is one of just four states with Democrats and Republicans each holding at least two statewide elected offices, according to research by Sabato’s Crystal Ball of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.
Like everything else in our politically polarized climate, unified party control of statewide elected offices is expanding. According to the Crystal Ball’s research, in 34 states one party controls all statewide offices, and in another 12 states one party controls all but one statewide office.
Only Iowa, Arizona, North Carolina and Washington have a genuine mix of Democratic and Republican statewide officeholders.
Iowa has Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, Secretary of State Paul Pate and Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. Attorney General Tom Miller, State Auditor Rob Sand and State Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald are Democrats.
In describing each state’s political climate, the Crystal Ball wrote that Iowa "has a history as a swing state, although less so today on the presidential level." Democrat Barack Obama won here in 2008 and 2012. Donald Trump won Iowa in 2016 and 2020.
Beyond that swing, Iowa’s congressional delegation has gone from a political split that lasted for roughly a half-century to mostly Republican domination since 2014. Republicans have held both U.S. Senate seats since then, and the governor’s office for more than a decade. All of this has led many political analysts to believe Iowa is headed toward — if it hasn't already arrived — at red state status.
Those statewide, state-level offices remain the outlier.
That may not change any time soon, even as Republicans continue to excel in other races.
Democrats Miller and Fitzgerald are longtime incumbents; each is the longest-serving official in his respective position in U.S. history.
(This is a peculiarly Iowa thing: Former Gov. Terry Branstad, during his time in office, became the longest-serving governor in U.S. history. Boy, howdy, do Iowans love their incumbents.)
Miller’s and Fitzgerald’s longtime tenure gives Democrats two fairly automatic wins every four years. The two rarely face a serious challenge.
Sand added to the Democrats’ hold on statewide offices in 2018 when he defeated Republican incumbent Mary Mosiman. The auditor’s race is not typically one in which voters pay much attention, and Sand swooped in with a well-funded and politically smart campaign.
If Sand runs for re-election — he's also considering a run for governor — he would be difficult to unseat.
Likewise, Republicans are mostly on solid ground in the statewide offices they control. It’s difficult to envision a Democrat winning the agriculture secretary’s race anytime soon, even though Patty Judge held the office in the 2000s.
Republicans, meanwhile, have held the secretary of state’s office since 2010.
Then there’s the governor’s office. The transition from Branstad to Reynolds, his former lieutenant, has proved smooth thus far for Republicans. But this may be the Democrats’ best opportunity to flip a statewide seat. In 2018 Reynolds won by less than 3 percentage points.
All of these races will be on the ballot in 2022. The race for governor will obviously be the headliner, but there is intrigue with some of the others, starting with Sand’s decision whether to challenge Reynolds or run for re-election.
Will Pate, as the state’s top elections official, face electoral backlash for some of the changes to state elections law made by Reynolds and Republican lawmakers? It’s also possible Pate could face a primary challenge from a Republican who feels he hasn't gone far enough to advance conservative elections policy.
Will Miller or Fitzgerald retire? They are nearly unbeatable. But if either retires, an open-seat race in a down-ballot office would be a toss-up.
The answers to these questions will help determine whether Iowa remains an outlier nationally; whether its statewide offices remain a politically divided holdout in an otherwise Republican-dominated state.
