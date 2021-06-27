Column: Iowa still purple in one area

If Sand runs for re-election — he's also considering a run for governor — he would be difficult to unseat.

Likewise, Republicans are mostly on solid ground in the statewide offices they control. It’s difficult to envision a Democrat winning the agriculture secretary’s race anytime soon, even though Patty Judge held the office in the 2000s.

Republicans, meanwhile, have held the secretary of state’s office since 2010.

Then there’s the governor’s office. The transition from Branstad to Reynolds, his former lieutenant, has proved smooth thus far for Republicans. But this may be the Democrats’ best opportunity to flip a statewide seat. In 2018 Reynolds won by less than 3 percentage points.

All of these races will be on the ballot in 2022. The race for governor will obviously be the headliner, but there is intrigue with some of the others, starting with Sand’s decision whether to challenge Reynolds or run for re-election.

Will Pate, as the state’s top elections official, face electoral backlash for some of the changes to state elections law made by Reynolds and Republican lawmakers? It’s also possible Pate could face a primary challenge from a Republican who feels he hasn't gone far enough to advance conservative elections policy.