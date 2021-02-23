Column: Iowa voters face new voting barriers

As for ballot request forms, the new proposal would allow the secretary of state to send forms to people in a public health emergency if the Republican-led legislative council approves. This is the same group that first refused to give permission to Secretary of State Paul Pate last year, but when the GOP found county auditors in Democratic-leaning areas planning to send them out, they quickly reversed course.

This pesky problem is solved in Smith’s bill. The measure would stop county auditors from sending out these forms out unless they get requests by voters to do so.

The bill also has new limits on when absentee ballots could be requested and how drop boxes can be used. It lays out criminal penalties against county auditors who stray from state rules. Auditors would be restricted in other ways, too.

Recall last year, when Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz got a grant from a non-profit and used some of the money to open up early voting sites at a number of locations? Allies of former President Trump tried to block the funding, suing in court. They argued the money only went to Democratic areas. This wasn’t true. The money went to Republican areas, too. It was just the Democratic areas where Trump’s allies were suing to stop the funding. The judge tossed the case.