Column: Iowa voters face new voting barriers

More than a million Iowans voted early last election, by mail or in-person. Amid a pandemic, the state’s reliance on this widely accessible, widely popular method of voting was a resounding success.
So no one should be surprised that Republicans, led by Sen. Roby Smith, are proposing ways to rein it in. A sweeping bill full of restrictions was introduced last week and it is speeding through the Legislature. (This is standard procedure when lawmakers don’t want people to look too hard at what they’re doing).
Most notably, Smith's legislation would give voters less time to cast an absentee ballot.
Current state law gives voters 29 days. Smith’s bill would cut it to 18. The Republican said the reduction would bring Iowa in line with other states.
Why is this the goal?
Since when has Iowa ever tried to be just average? I suppose the state could be more like Louisiana, where voters have just 15 days to cast an absentee ballot, but why? Iowa’s elections are clean. There’s virtually no fraud, and absentee balloting, even before the pandemic, is immensely popular. Why do people have to keep jumping through hoops to keep voting this way?
It’s strange that legislative Republicans are quick to demand that Iowans get “choice” in other areas, like using taxpayer money for private schools, but when it comes to their choice to vote by absentee ballot, they face further and further restrictions.
As for ballot request forms, the new proposal would allow the secretary of state to send forms to people in a public health emergency if the Republican-led legislative council approves. This is the same group that first refused to give permission to Secretary of State Paul Pate last year, but when the GOP found county auditors in Democratic-leaning areas planning to send them out, they quickly reversed course.
This pesky problem is solved in Smith’s bill. The measure would stop county auditors from sending out these forms out unless they get requests by voters to do so.
The bill also has new limits on when absentee ballots could be requested and how drop boxes can be used. It lays out criminal penalties against county auditors who stray from state rules. Auditors would be restricted in other ways, too.
Recall last year, when Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz got a grant from a non-profit and used some of the money to open up early voting sites at a number of locations? Allies of former President Trump tried to block the funding, suing in court. They argued the money only went to Democratic areas. This wasn’t true. The money went to Republican areas, too. It was just the Democratic areas where Trump’s allies were suing to stop the funding. The judge tossed the case.
Well, Smith’s bill would take away the ability of Moritz and other auditors to set up these voting sites on their own, just as they've done for years. Instead, they would only be allowed if requests came by petition. In other words, if a well-funded group wanted to have early voting sites set up in Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley, it could gather signatures to do so. But if nobody was willing to pursue sites in the west end of Davenport; well, voters there would just be out of luck.
This proposal isn’t happening in a vacuum. Republicans in other states are trying to curb absentee voting, too. Democrats tend to vote by mail more than Republicans, and in Georgia, where Democrats won two big U.S. Senate elections, the GOP is pushing to restrict the ways Georgians vote, especially minority voters.
In Iowa, these attempts are nothing new. Each session, it seems, Smith and the GOP try to put more restrictions on voting. Democrats argue these are attempts at suppression. But Republicans say that’s not true and, besides, turnout keeps going up. And it is true that more people vote each election. But just because voters can break through these state-imposed locks to get to the ballot box doesn’t mean new locks should be installed. I suppose it’s possible that voters will break their way through these barriers, too. But I’m also sure Smith and the GOP will keep working on this. Sooner or later, they’ll find the lock that works.
Ed Tibbetts is editorial page editor of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus.