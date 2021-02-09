Column: Iowans know what to do

Still, here’s what I think we should remember: Iowans got this state to where it is today. It was Iowans, not their governor or the Legislature, who made things safer than they were in November. In many cases, the present government is working against the grain. In the Legislature, for example, Republican Statehouse leaders continue to stubbornly make masks a political issue. But for the vast majority of Iowans, those days are gone. Masks matter. Most of us know that. We also have seen the evidence of what collective action can accomplish, even if it isn’t prompted – or even helped much – by political leaders at the state.

So, if Iowans like the idea of seeing fewer people sick and hospitalized; if they like the idea that fewer Iowans are dying, the answer is simple: Keep doing what you’ve been doing. It’s working. Besides, we’re not out of danger, obviously. Infection rates still are too high, the vaccination campaign is going slowly — more so than in most other states — and there are new, more infectious, variants of the virus spreading.

Still, Iowa's number of daily infections (on a 7-day rolling average) is one sixth of what it peaked at in November. That’s progress. Let’s remember what got us to this point. It wasn’t the governor or Legislature; it was all of us, acting together, in the face of an obvious threat we couldn't ignore.

Let’s not go back.

Ed Tibbetts is editorial page editor of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0