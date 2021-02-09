Column: Iowans know what to do

The good news is Iowans don’t have to follow Kim Reynolds' lead.
On Friday afternoon, Iowa’s governor lifted the partial mask mandate that’s been in place since mid-November; she also lifted restrictions on businesses and social gatherings.
Iowa has seen a decline in coronavirus infections, so the governor apparently felt it was time to ease up.
This raises the possibility of rising infections. But here’s the thing: It doesn’t have to.
Recall last October and early November, when coronavirus numbers were skyrocketing; when hospitals were filling up; when the governor failed to act.
Instead, she hit the campaign trail. Even as doctors and hospitals begged for her to do something, she remained on the sidelines. Instead, the governor worked at getting President Donald Trump and her friend, Sen. Joni Ernst, re-elected. She tossed hats to huge, mask-less crowds, and appeared, for all the world, to be having a blast.
The campaign bus was in fourth gear. But added precautions against the coronavirus were in park.
It was only after Election Day that Reynolds put in place the mask mandate, albeit one that was confusing and that many experts said was probably ineffectual. She also ordered additional restrictions on businesses and social gatherings.
What’s important to remember is that Iowans weren’t in a mood to wait for the governor. Before Reynolds acted, Iowa’s coronavirus infections had already begun to fall.
I’ve talked to a couple public health experts about what led to this downward trend, and the conclusion they came to was this: Iowans got scared. They saw the steadily deteriorating situation and, even if their governor wasn’t willing to act, they were. They put on masks, they stayed out of stores and bars, and they distanced themselves from other Iowans.
It worked. Iowa coronavirus numbers plunged.
Now it’s true the plunge has leveled off at times, and there was a small spike after the holidays. But the trend has been in the right direction.
I don’t want to leave the impression that Reynolds’ belated actions had no impact. It does matter, I think, what the governor says. Even a weak mask mandate sends a signal to those who aren’t prone to act on their own. But the clear evidence is the trend moved before the governor did.
Critics now are worried Reynolds’ actions Friday will send the opposite message. That could happen. The governor says she’s trying to strike a balance, but a lot of people are worried. The new head of the CDC warned against backtracking when asked about Reynolds' new moves, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Still, here’s what I think we should remember: Iowans got this state to where it is today. It was Iowans, not their governor or the Legislature, who made things safer than they were in November. In many cases, the present government is working against the grain. In the Legislature, for example, Republican Statehouse leaders continue to stubbornly make masks a political issue. But for the vast majority of Iowans, those days are gone. Masks matter. Most of us know that. We also have seen the evidence of what collective action can accomplish, even if it isn’t prompted – or even helped much – by political leaders at the state.
So, if Iowans like the idea of seeing fewer people sick and hospitalized; if they like the idea that fewer Iowans are dying, the answer is simple: Keep doing what you’ve been doing. It’s working. Besides, we’re not out of danger, obviously. Infection rates still are too high, the vaccination campaign is going slowly — more so than in most other states — and there are new, more infectious, variants of the virus spreading.
Still, Iowa's number of daily infections (on a 7-day rolling average) is one sixth of what it peaked at in November. That’s progress. Let’s remember what got us to this point. It wasn’t the governor or Legislature; it was all of us, acting together, in the face of an obvious threat we couldn't ignore.
Let’s not go back.
Ed Tibbetts is editorial page editor of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus.