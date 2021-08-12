Column: Iowans should be alarmed

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its sixth state-of-the-science report, and it should be alarming for Iowa, the nation, and the world. Climate change is powerfully upon us with heat waves, ice melts, and extreme events occurring much more frequently and intensely than originally projected. In California, Greece and Turkey, climate change is evidenced by unprecedented wildfires. In British Columbia, Seattle and the Northwest, it caused a heat wave so severe the human signature of greenhouse gases was unmistakable. In Belgium, Germany, China and Omaha, climate change manifests in extreme rainfall and flooding.

It seems half the world is on fire, and the other half is in flood. These are "climate disasters." Never say "natural disasters" because the human element is now so strong. Many locales are becoming "uninsurable" for floods and wildfires. That is the first step to uninhabitable. We are in danger of handing a wrecked planet to our kids and grandkids.

For Iowa, it means we can expect more intense rainfall events and increased flooding due to increased ocean and air temperatures. Warm air holds more water. Still, these precipitation events will be likely punctuated by occasional heat waves and drought because soil moisture dries out faster in a warmer atmosphere.