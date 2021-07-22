Column: Iowa's tax credit system doesn't work

So, if that’s the cost, what are the benefits Iowans receive in return? It turns out that while it’s bad enough that Iowa’s tax credit system is massively expensive, what’s even worse is that it’s useless at best and harmful at worst at creating jobs and growing the economy.

While policymakers may have launched these programs with the best of intentions, we now know from both research studies and real-world evidence that tax breaks do very little to change companies’ decisions about where to locate their operations or how many people they are going to hire. (For the best possible evidence of this, see how Amazon passed up more than $5 billion in subsidies on offer in southern Maryland to locate its "HQ2" facility a mere 10 miles away in northern Virginia. If $5 billion couldn’t convince Amazon to move 10 miles, how much could any Iowa tax break change a major employer’s mind on where to locate?)