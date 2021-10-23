Column: Is the second time the charm?

So it would seem like these are maps that Republicans, with their majorities in both the Senate and House, could accept. House Republicans were ready to approve the first maps, so it’s hard to imagine they’ll have an issue with this new proposal. The key lies within the Senate Republican caucus.

To be fair, if Republicans reject these new maps, that’s still fair game and does nothing to sully the reputation of Iowa’s widely praised redistricting process. Iowa legislators have, in the past, taken the process to the third set of maps. But one can also understand why statehouse Democrats have been sounding the alarm. While some of their claims have been hyperbolic, statehouse Republicans have, since gaining full control of the state lawmaking process in 2017, not shown much of an inclination to ease into their agenda. Simply put: if they’ve wanted to do something, they’ve done it, no matter who and how many howled. So it’s not difficult to see why Democrats are calling on Republicans to stop short of going to a third set of proposed maps and enacting Republican-drawn amendments.