Column: It all began at Hauberg

But for the pandemic, this evening would have featured the Genesius Guild’s final performance of its 64th season: "The Knights," a farce by Aristophanes. As with other theatrical enterprises, the guild had to cancel this year’s schedule of ballet and classical plays rather than serve as a petri dish for the spread of COVID-19.
True, the guild performs outdoors, which is much safer than an enclosed building; but even masked, the audience would have been distanced beyond the theater’s seating area, with players in close contact, without face covering. Performing was not an option.
And so the summer passes; the first one without the assembling of veterans and student actors to give to Shakespeare’s "airy nothing a local habitation and a name." With luck, it will all come together again next spring: a real test for the organization’s persistence into the future.
Writing about the group, I look up from my porch desk to see the Hauberg Civic Center, the guild’s first home, and think about those early days when it started to assemble itself and find its core in classical theatre. In many ways, the Genesius Guild owes its existence to the Rock Island Park Board, and it can be traced back to the department’s early director, Mel Hodge, who started the Marshall Dramatics in 1927.
Hodge had attended a meeting of park directors in the mid-20s and was impressed by the presentation of a play by the host city department. Returning to Rock Island, he was inspired to inaugurate an annual competition of one-act plays, a winter event that featured as many as 16 plays over four evenings.
In those pre-television days amateur theatre was popular, with many local churches and fraternal groups participating in the Marshalls. A judge was brought in from the University of Iowa and trophies were awarded. As a fledgling organization, we entered the 1957 event and won two trophies.
That was also the year in which the Park Board initiated its Starlight Concert series in Lincoln Park. Ken Kramer, park director at the time, approached me after the competition and asked if we’d like to do an outdoor play that summer. In those days, I said "yes" to every possibility and asked where we would perform. He said, "pick a park” and left it at that.
So, I went looking. The circle of columns in Lincoln Park and classical building framing the abandoned wading pool cried out for a Greek tragedy in mask. And that’s how it all started. But before making that selection, I was thinking of doing "All My Sons" at the Hauberg veranda. The city had just taken over the building, so it was available. But Lincoln offered a new way forward and I grabbed it, without ever having read a Greek play.
The Hauberg family had made the estate a gift to Rock Island the previous year, after John Hauberg’s death; but the handover came in ’57. One of the unusual aspects of the gift was that a space be reserved in the second floor servants’ quarters for a longtime family worker (named Charlie, as I recall) for a certain period of time: until he reached retirement age or died.
How and why the guild infiltrated the Hauberg Mansion is beyond my recall, but we soon had a going operation, with the costume workshop in the former master bedroom at the north end of the second floor. The Junior Theatre started in the parlor, but moved up to the south end of the second floor a year later.
We had free access to the building, but I cannot remember whether or not we had a key. During this time, the place was open during the day. Kramer had an office in a space just north of the kitchen. It had been either a cooling room or the laundry. It opened into a walled-off area where washing was hung. (In those days, it was considered indelicate to have personal laundry in public view.)
And so it continued until Charlie was gone. At that point, the park board got serious about using the space for public meetings. We were shifted to the attic and basement — where we found a skull which we used as Yorick’s in "Hamlet." About two years later, we were transferred to the carriage house opposite the manor, and there we stayed for a number of years.
Finally, when that space was needed as a staff residence, we were invited to take over the abandoned fire station in Douglas Park. A few years at that remote location were enough to prompt the purchase of a house just five doors from the Lincoln Park stage; and that is now where costumes are made and donned for performance.
Hauberg remains in the guild memory as the site of annual meetings and the place where we developed the unique performance niche the guild occupies. In the beginning we were also a part of the park board system, with stage crew hired by the Park Board, but gradually moved off their support into financial independence. The link is now with Lincoln Park and has the strength of a 64-year relationship. But it all began at Hauberg.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.
