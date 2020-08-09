Column: It all began at Hauberg

How and why the guild infiltrated the Hauberg Mansion is beyond my recall, but we soon had a going operation, with the costume workshop in the former master bedroom at the north end of the second floor. The Junior Theatre started in the parlor, but moved up to the south end of the second floor a year later.

We had free access to the building, but I cannot remember whether or not we had a key. During this time, the place was open during the day. Kramer had an office in a space just north of the kitchen. It had been either a cooling room or the laundry. It opened into a walled-off area where washing was hung. (In those days, it was considered indelicate to have personal laundry in public view.)

And so it continued until Charlie was gone. At that point, the park board got serious about using the space for public meetings. We were shifted to the attic and basement — where we found a skull which we used as Yorick’s in "Hamlet." About two years later, we were transferred to the carriage house opposite the manor, and there we stayed for a number of years.