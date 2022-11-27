Column: It is a privilege to have a good mother-in-law

Other than the evil stepmother, the most maligned family member in the media is the mother-in-law.

Usually portrayed as meddlesome, jealous, spiteful, conniving, manipulative, critical, and mean. There is a real-life basis for these characters according to stories relayed by friends.

I have heard tales regarding criticism relating to her daughter-in-law’s: lack of housekeeping skills, not having children or having too many children, improper parenting, working too much or too little, culinary inexperience, spending habits, wardrobe choices, and even personal appearance. Maybe women who treat their son’s wife this way do it to avoid having a relationship with them.

Perhaps they want to live their own lives without having their time being used up by the daughter-in-law and grandchildren; creating a chasm allows them to stay safely on one side to pursue their own interests.

In 1932, baby girls named Marilyn numbered 10,567. In 2021 zero baby girls were given the name. This week I get to celebrate the 90th birthday of a Marilyn. She recalls her name being so popular that in her group of friends, three of the dozen were Marilyns. This Marilyn was a small-town girl during America’s Great Depression and has a work ethic reflective of those times. In August of 2015 she retired at age 83, riding off on a Harley motorcycle with a nephew, but returned to work part-time within that same month and continues to this day. She is punctual, reliable, loyal, and dependable. If she gives you her word, she’ll do something, you can consider it done.

Raised in and around Iowa City she is a true Iowa Hawkeye fan and tells stories of going to the University of Iowa basketball games when she was in high school. She and her friends sold programs and pencils to the fans. A thoughtful granddaughter makes sure she gets to a game each year.

I have known her for half of her life and am privileged to have a relationship completely opposite of the widely recognized antagonistic mother-in-law/daughter-in-law association. We talk. A lot. Discussions include our past, present, and future. She reveals what it’s like to be the only member left of a generation and to not have anyone who can answer questions about the past. We do things together. She is willing, and often the instigator, to attend and participate in community events, particularly outdoor concerts. She is fiercely independent, carrying her own chair even though it means doing the Tim Conway walk to secure her footing.

What a mother wants most for her children is for them to be happy and loved. My children and grandchildren are very obviously loved by this grandmother who desires to spend time with them. Yes, she prefers attending one of their sporting events to breathing but is curious and supportive of all of their interests. Recently she stood, leaning on a kitchen island, intently listening to a seven-year-old read nine books aloud to her. She abhors being chilly but went to an out-of-town football game in freezing rain, ensconced in a sleeping bag wrapped in plastic with the hope of seeing my son get a minute or two of play. She laughs, rather than ridicules, the time I almost ran out of gas on a remote, rural road returning from an Academic Team meet 23 years ago and still refers to a math whiz teammate of my son as the human calculator. She pays attention.

When there is a pile of laundry, she’ll fold it without accusation. When there are tears, she’ll console without judgment. When there are friends present, she embraces them with enthusiasm and acceptance. When there is music, she dances. Where there are people, she loves. With every moment, she exhibits the motto of her granddaughter’s Prader-Willi Syndrome and continuously Lives Life Full.