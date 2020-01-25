Column: It's called empathy

"I always felt bad that neither of my parents lived long enough to see me become press secretary – after overcoming the challenge of a cleft palate."

A recent article in The Atlantic explored whether any remnants of Biden’s stutter emerged during the Democratic debates. In the article, Biden described the ways both students and teachers mocked him for his speech as a child, and the ways he’d practice passages from literature in the mirror at night to work on speaking fluidly.

To my way of thinking, those are accomplishments to be extolled. After all, isn’t this supposed to be the land of opportunity?

But why are personal attacks becoming more commonplace?

Ray LaHood, a former congressman from Peoria, says there has been a breakdown in political civility.

"Republicans have moved further to the right and Democrats have moved further to the left and there is less of a desire to work together in a bipartisan manner," he said.

But it goes beyond the polarization of the political parties, he said. The advent of social media has contributed to making political discourse coarser.