Column: It's a matter of health, well-being

Now I am not one of those folks who have never met a regulation that they don’t like. On the contrary, I have some libertarian tendencies. Several years ago, I wrote a piece opposing mandatory motorcycle helmet laws (which got just about everyone upset with me.) In this piece, I argued that while riding a motorcycle without a helmet is not the smart thing to do, those who ride motorcycles and like to experience the wind blowing in their faces ought to be allowed to do so, as long as they have sufficient medical insurance to cover the costs of treating traumatic head injuries so that the rest of us don’t get stuck with paying the bill for their lack of good judgment.

There is a difference, however, between riding a motorcycle without a helmet and refusing to wear a face mask in the middle of a pandemic that is claiming the lives of thousands of people. Those who choose to ride a motorcycle without a helmet are essentially just placing their own lives at risk. Those who refuse to wear face masks amidst this devastating pandemic are placing the lives of others at risk.