Column: It's a matter of health, well-being

The other day while I was driving to a building supply center to get some materials for a project on which I was working, I witnessed a large anti-face mask demonstration involving at least a hundred demonstrators (not in the Quad Cities — elsewhere.) They were carrying signs with slogans such as “My Face, My Freedom” to give expression to their opposition to wearing face masks.
Though I just briefly observed them as the traffic slowed, with many motorists honking their horns to signal approval, no one was doing anything disorderly. They were not blocking traffic or making obscene gestures to motorists who did not honk their horns to express approval. Insofar as I could see, this was a peaceful demonstration of people exercising their First Amendment rights.
I have no problems with the fact that they were demonstrating to give expression to their objections to a mandatory face mask policy. They had every right to do what they were doing.
My problem was with the message to which they were giving expression. Objecting to wearing face masks is not just a matter of individual rights. Rather, it is a matter of public health that affects other people. I am not the sort of person who gets involved in demonstrations, but if I were involved in a counter-demonstration, as a member of a demographic group at high risk for Covid-19 I would carry a sign that said, “Your Face, My Life.”
Now I am not one of those folks who have never met a regulation that they don’t like. On the contrary, I have some libertarian tendencies. Several years ago, I wrote a piece opposing mandatory motorcycle helmet laws (which got just about everyone upset with me.) In this piece, I argued that while riding a motorcycle without a helmet is not the smart thing to do, those who ride motorcycles and like to experience the wind blowing in their faces ought to be allowed to do so, as long as they have sufficient medical insurance to cover the costs of treating traumatic head injuries so that the rest of us don’t get stuck with paying the bill for their lack of good judgment.
There is a difference, however, between riding a motorcycle without a helmet and refusing to wear a face mask in the middle of a pandemic that is claiming the lives of thousands of people. Those who choose to ride a motorcycle without a helmet are essentially just placing their own lives at risk. Those who refuse to wear face masks amidst this devastating pandemic are placing the lives of others at risk.
What I find most troubling about the horrible pandemic that we are experiencing is how many people there are who throw caution to the wind and do things they shouldn’t be doing. This is not a good time to be hanging out at your favorite watering hole. This is not a good time to be having backyard barbecues with everyone breathing on the food and with serving utensils being passed from person to person. This is not a good time to be having standing-room only house parties. (In Los Angeles, where my daughter lives, the mayor has threatened to shut off the utilities for the houses where these sorts of parties are occurring.)
Because there are a number of people who are not exercising good judgment on these matters, we are witnessing a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in many areas. Much of what was accomplished by sheltering-in-place in March and April has been wiped out by the excesses of summer, which is exceedingly disappointing.
Regrettably, much of the summer spike in the number of Covid-19 cases has been driven by younger people, including college-age students, who fail to exercise good judgment on these matters. Many seem to think that if they catch Covid-19, it’s no big deal because they are unlikely to die from it. However, if college students and other younger people, many of whom may be asymptomatic, bring the coronavirus with them when they go home for Thanksgiving, it could be the demise of Grandma.
The simple fact of the matter is that those who refuse to wear face masks pose a risk to other people. So also do those who go to parties they shouldn’t go to during a time of pandemic. When push comes to shove, this is not a matter of individual liberty. It is a matter of the health and well-being of all of us.
Dan Lee is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!