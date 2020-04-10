Column: 'It's going to be a changed world'

I’ve been trying to think of something from the past that equates to what we all are going through right now with the coronavirus pandemic.
The longer we are forced to socially distance ourselves and shelter in place, the longer businesses are forced to remain closed or have their profits drastically reduced, the more profound the impact is going to be on all of our lives far beyond this period of time, not just medically but also emotionally and economically.
Nothing in most of our lifetimes compares to it.
But I wonder if the long-term effects will end up being similar to that of the Great Depression.
I wasn’t around in the 1930s, but both of my parents were children of the Depression. They lived with food shortages, business closings, assorted other hardships and a perpetual feeling of uncertainty.
I’ve heard the stories. And I’ve seen the scars. People of that generation were imprinted forever with behaviors that never went away.
My mother grew up in the Chicago suburb of Forest Park, where her father was part of a thriving family business. Most of the homes in that town were built in the 1910s and 1920s, and many of them had windows and doors installed by Markward and Sons.
When the Depression hit, people stopped building and/or renovating homes and Markward and Sons went out of business. My mother’s grandfather, impacted by the stress, died in 1939. She and her parents were forced to move in with her widowed grandmother and uncle.
My father grew up on a small farm outside Elsie, Michigan, about 30 miles north of Lansing and the Depression hit just as hard there. In one 17-month period, his mother, his paternal grandfather and his paternal grandmother all died, and the family lost the farm it had worked so hard to establish.
As I understand it, my dad, his sister and his father were more or less homeless for much of 1937, living out of a pickup truck and circulating through the central Michigan countryside looking for work.
As winter approached, my grandfather made an agonizing choice: He dropped his children off at a foundling home run by the Kellogg’s cereal company outside of Battle Creek. My dad eventually went to live with relatives in the Chicago area.
Grover Doxsie never got his farm (or his kids) back.
And Bill Markward never got his sash and door business back.
My parents lived their lives as happy, well-adjusted people but the Depression skewed the way they thought and acted. They cherished the simple things. They embraced frugality. They never again took things for granted.
At that Battle Creek home, the kids were fed corn flakes or some other Kellogg’s product at nearly every meal and as an adult, my dad couldn’t bring himself to eat cereal because of the memories it engendered. That was one of his scars.
Any time my maternal grandmother went to a restaurant that had packets of sugar or salt on the table, she invariably would slip a few into her purse. Sometimes she’d take the whole pile. The hardships of the 1930s were still lodged in the back of her head somewhere. The Depression did things like that to the people who lived through it.
My mother is now 89 and lives in a retirement facility in the Chicago area, where she is completely sequestered. She’s one of the most social people I know and she’s unable to leave her home or have visitors so I know this is difficult on her.
She’s coping very well — she lived through the Depression so she probably can handle anything — but she sees similarities between her challenging childhood and how COVID-19 is impacting people.
"It’s going to change all of us,’" she told me on the phone the other day. "When we finally get to see our friends and family after this, how are we going to react? Are we going to hug them or are we going to be afraid to do that?
"It’s going to be a changed world.’"
If COVID-19 hangs on for as long as it appears, the extreme measures it has prompted will have a permanent impact on all of us, just as the Depression did. Being separated from friends and not being able to work or travel or do all the things we normally do is slowly, gradually going to shape the way we think and act.
It will happen without us even realizing it, probably in some positive ways. For example, long after this is over, many of us are going to wash our hands much more frequently than we did before.
We’re already starting to appreciate just how good we had it before.
Weeks and months (perhaps even years) from now, we’re going to treasure our freedoms, our families and our friends much more than we ever did before. We just might not be as eager to hug them.
Don Doxsie is a sports columnist and former sports editor for the Quad-City Times.
