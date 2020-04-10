Column: 'It's going to be a changed world'

Any time my maternal grandmother went to a restaurant that had packets of sugar or salt on the table, she invariably would slip a few into her purse. Sometimes she’d take the whole pile. The hardships of the 1930s were still lodged in the back of her head somewhere. The Depression did things like that to the people who lived through it.

My mother is now 89 and lives in a retirement facility in the Chicago area, where she is completely sequestered. She’s one of the most social people I know and she’s unable to leave her home or have visitors so I know this is difficult on her.

She’s coping very well — she lived through the Depression so she probably can handle anything — but she sees similarities between her challenging childhood and how COVID-19 is impacting people.

"It’s going to change all of us,’" she told me on the phone the other day. "When we finally get to see our friends and family after this, how are we going to react? Are we going to hug them or are we going to be afraid to do that?

"It’s going to be a changed world.’"