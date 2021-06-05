Column: It's not time to campaign yet

Here’s the bigger point: Much of this conversation, debate, disagreement, whatever you want to call it, could and probably should have taken place between the auditor’s and governor’s staff before either one of them went public.

Clearly, the auditor and governor have different interpretations of the state law in question. One option would have been for their respective staffs to hash some of that out between themselves before airing their dirty laundry for the public.

In other words: They could have governed.

I'm not assigning motives here, but this all is happening against this backdrop: Reynolds likely will be running for re-election next year, and Sand has acknowledged he is weighing whether to run for governor.

It does not take a giant leap in logic to question whether both parties were at least partially, if not entirely motivated, by politics in their handling of this report.

Sand could have given the governor’s office more time to respond to the report. Reynolds could have taken her disagreement with the report’s findings to Sand first.