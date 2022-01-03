Column: It's our duty to help Afghanistan

It bears emphasis that Afghanistan is already one of the poorest countries on Earth, with more than 20 million people living below the poverty line.

According to a recent World Food Program survey, an estimated 98% of Afghans are not consuming enough food — a 17% increase since August. To cope, families are eating less or are borrowing food to get by. Some are even selling off assets or are pushing their children into early marriages. CRS and other NGOs are providing emergency relief while continuing ongoing development programming to stem the tide of this crisis. For example, we’re giving cash to farmers across 50 drought-affected villages so that they can buy food.

But make no mistake: Humanitarian efforts alone cannot replace a government and a functioning economy. Money must get into the country quickly so that the public sector can be paid. It’s likely a matter of weeks before the hunger crisis escalates to the point where we see masses of people — many children — die from hunger-related maladies.

What can we do, then, as an international community to help Afghanistan navigate its way out of this crisis?