Column: It's politics, not theology

I recall an incident when some six Illinois state senators were chatting during a recess. We were at the podium with the Senate parliamentarian and somehow the question of religious affiliation came up. It turned out that, not only were four of us Catholic (along with one who declared himself "an alumnus"), but two of us had spent time in the seminary.

My closest friend in the group seemed somewhat surprised, even alarmed, to be in such a nest of papists. When he asked how it was, I told him we were of a generation raised on the social gospel. Public service of some kind was drilled into us.

But you have to be aware that your oath of office is not to the church, but to the state and its Constitution. You don’t look to the pope to decide a public question; you look to the diverse population you agreed to represent. Across the wide range of beliefs, interests, and traditions you face, you must find a compromise that best serves them all.

In a democratic republic, you look to the law, the people, and the most practical solution. It’s politics, not theology. To combine the two is to lose your freedom.

Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.

