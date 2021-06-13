Column: It's politics, not theology

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) starts its semi-annual meeting this Wednesday. It will be a remote gathering, as was the last, in deference to the lingering threat of Covid. They have several important subjects at hand, but most attention focuses on the drive of some to deny Communion to President Biden because of his support for abortion rights.
Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco proposed as much in a pastoral letter last month. He had earlier taken House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to task for the same reason. He also made the case for denying the sacrament to Biden in an interview on EWTV, a conservative cable operation which serves as a kind of Catholic Fox News.
He was immediately challenged by Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego. who charged that “The Eucharist is being weaponized and deployed as a tool in political warfare.”
The archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Wilton Gregory, stated that Biden is welcome to receive the sacrament in his jurisdiction. Bishop William Koenig, appointed to head Biden’s Wilmington diocese two months ago, said he would talk to Biden about it but did not say whether he would allow him to continue receiving Communion.
This is another example of a developing split in American Catholicism, part of the anti-Pope-Francis faction’s push to tighten the rules in a world that seems to be more accepting of changes that the pope is trying to bring about.
If a resolution to punish the president is made, it may well come when the bishops take up one of the meeting’s agenda items: “Approval of the drafting of a formal statement on the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the church.” Since the three-day assembly is on the internet, you can keep pace with developments at www.usccb.org/meetings, or follow along on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Bishops in other countries seem less excitable. When Irish Catholics voted to legalize abortion in that most Catholic of countries, their bishops remained silent. But they weren’t tied to a political party, the way some U.S. bishops have bound themselves to our Republican Party. Abortion is the tie that binds them.
How did this come to be? When did opposition to abortion become the defining test of what it takes to be a Catholic; or a member of other Christian denominations that take a similar, absolutist position? It would have puzzled some early church fathers, like Augustine, Jerome, and Aquinas, not to mention the general population during Jesus’ lifetime.
A reader of the Irish Times scolded that paper for not knowing that the church had always opposed abortion. He offered a quotation from the Hippocratic Oath as evidence: "I will show the utmost respect for every human life from fertilisation to natural death and reject abortion that deliberately takes a unique human life.”
That is not quite what Hippocrates - or whoever wrote the “oath” - stated. He simply forbade using a suppository to induce an abortion. Later church writers turned it into an absolute ban. In fact, early theologians agreed an embryo was not considered human until “the quickening,” when a woman first feels movement in her womb. That was taken to be the moment when God instills a conscious soul in the developing baby.
That moment was codified by Pope Gregory XIV in 1591 as 144 days into the pregnancy, roughly 24 weeks. That was Catholic teaching until 1869. It remains the current legal limit for abortion in the United Kingdom. After that, the ban was total, except in the case of rape or incest. That’s a rough outline of a process that went back and forth as church authorities leaned on philosophical reasoning rather than science. Without evidence, they had to make assumptions.
The bishops’ quarrel touches on a real problem: how does a person elected to represent citizens politically square that obligation with the tenets of his religious faith? I’ve been there and can attest that it takes some soul-searching and close thinking.
The simple answer is: don’t run for office if you are going to decide public questions according to religious rules. But that would deprive us of some of the most thoughtful and conscientious people who have served in public life.
I recall an incident when some six Illinois state senators were chatting during a recess. We were at the podium with the Senate parliamentarian and somehow the question of religious affiliation came up. It turned out that, not only were four of us Catholic (along with one who declared himself "an alumnus"), but two of us had spent time in the seminary.
My closest friend in the group seemed somewhat surprised, even alarmed, to be in such a nest of papists. When he asked how it was, I told him we were of a generation raised on the social gospel. Public service of some kind was drilled into us.
But you have to be aware that your oath of office is not to the church, but to the state and its Constitution. You don’t look to the pope to decide a public question; you look to the diverse population you agreed to represent. Across the wide range of beliefs, interests, and traditions you face, you must find a compromise that best serves them all.
In a democratic republic, you look to the law, the people, and the most practical solution. It’s politics, not theology. To combine the two is to lose your freedom.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.