Column: It's time for greater choice in education

Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has created some new problems and brought other, long existing problems into greater clarity. As we watched our educational institutions struggle to respond to rapidly changing circumstances over the past year, it became painfully obvious that our one-size-fits-all system was failing to prioritize the needs of individual families and students.

The situation was exacerbated by the pandemic, but it has existed for quite a while.

Every parent knows each child is unique. That’s why they are so insistent that their kids, and everybody else’s kids, deserve educational options — programs, services, classes and schools – that will meet their interests and aptitudes.

We don’t want standardized children. Why would we want to trap them in a standardized program?

In this moment of newly gained clarity, we need to seize the opportunity to transform the K-12 system that is failing to meet the needs of our students. And a recent poll by Braun Research indicates that large majorities across our state are ready for the change.

The state legislature is taking some first steps toward realizing the vision of a reimagined education for Iowa’s students.