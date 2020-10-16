Column: It's time to change how we are attacking COVID-19

3. Ensure rural hospitals and nursing homes are adequately supplied with PPE equipment, including ventilators and N-95 masks.

4. Recognize local governments and school boards could be a significant partner with state government to share the authority to better work with their local businesses and schools without the autocratic "top down" authority from the governor.

5. Enhance the state Department of Public Health by fully funding county health departments to educate and direct public engagements with local businesses, schools, religious organizations and the public.

We all want to grow Iowa’s economy, but we believe it cannot happen until we control this deadly virus. Our suggestions are intended to create more alternative strategies for our policy makers and citizens to change the direction we are presently heading to protect Iowa families and return Iowans back to getting a regular paycheck without the insecurity of wondering if getting sick means unemployment, eviction, loneliness or even death.

We can do better, and we must do better.

Patty Judge, of Albia, is a former lieutenant governor of Iowa, as well as a former state secretary of agriculture. Fred Hubbell, of Des Moines, is a businessman and was the 2018 Democratic nominee for governor in Iowa.

