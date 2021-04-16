Column: It's time to end qualified immunity

Tarver ended up handcuffed, held for seven hours and not allowed to call his attorney. It took nine months for the charges against him to be dropped.

If police officers would treat a person who is a lawyer and a state representative this way, think how much worse it would be for an ordinary Joe.

In 2020, U.S. police officers fatally shot about 1,000 people. Black people were 2.5 times more likely to be killed than whites.

This is a national disgrace.

It is rare for police officers to face criminal charges even when they inappropriately use deadly force. And qualified immunity makes it difficult to sue police officers even when they have violated a person’s constitutional rights, said Joanna Schwartz, a University of California, Los Angles law professor.

"Qualified immunity as the Supreme Court has created it over the years is a really nonsensical and unjust defense," she said. "It protects officers from being found liable in cases so long as the case law from the courts is not clearly established. What that means in practice is that there has to be a prior court decision with virtually identical facts in order for a plaintiff to get past the qualified immunity defense."