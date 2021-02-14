Column: It's time to go back to school

I know that may sound harsh, but we are 11 months into this pandemic. It’s time to make those tough personal decisions.

President Joe Biden has called for returning students to their classrooms within the first 100 days of his presidency. It’s an admirable and obtainable goal.

Our children are being shortchanged by this distance learning. Why? Well, they aren’t learning nearly as well as when they are in a classroom. Also, multiple studies have found that schools are not the major transmission points for the disease as once was thought.

For example, Sacred Heart Griffin High School in Springfield has had only one child contract COVID-19 at school since the school reopened for in-person learning in August, Principal Kara Rapacz said Monday. Mind you, there have been other students who have come down with COVID-19 but detailed contact tracing found only the one child has caught the virus at school.

"The safest place for children to be is in school," said Paul Vallas, who was superintendent in school districts as diverse as Chicago, Philadelphia, New Orleans and Bridgeport, Conn. "The Archdiocese of Chicago’s schools have been open for in-person learning for the entire school year without any major problems. There is no reason why public schools can’t be open for in-person learning as well."