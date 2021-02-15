Column: It's time to reevaluate military installations

In her February 2020 Foreign Affairs article discussing the nation’s defense budget, Dr. Hicks stated that “(i)t has been 15 years since the last round of closures, and it is long past time for another one, which, after some upfront costs, could save several billion dollars every year.”

Back in the summer of 2017, Dr. Hicks also joined a bipartisan open letter on the need to authorize a new round of BRAC. That letter had a very clear call: “Congress should grant our military the authority to eliminate waste, and ensure that vital defense resources flow to where they are most needed.” That call is as relevant now as it was in 2017.

In the advance policy questions Dr. Hicks received from Congress prior to her hearings, she was asked about BRAC. In those answers she leaned in the importance of maintaining what makes the process work. In her own words: “The key will be maintaining the essence of the BRAC process by treating all installations equally, (… having) an independent Commission, (and keeping) the priority of military value.”

Congress can and should alter the elements that have not worked in the past, from the scope of the recommended actions to the costs of the process. It’s basically a matter of facing the reality of the Pentagon’s excess infrastructure and deciding to do something about it.