Column: Joe Biden's revolution of modest expectations

If the Biden White House were a factory, management would post a sign at the front gate: 68 days without a presidential gaffe.

What has come over Joe Biden? His first two months as president haven't been perfect, but they've been as close to it as this 78-year-old career politician has come in his long and bumpy career. He passed his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill in only 51 days; now he's working on a $3 trillion recovery plan — for an economy that's already growing thanks to accelerating vaccinations.

And he held his first full-scale news conference last week without forgetting who he was or exhibiting any of the other signs of mental decline that former President Donald Trump warned us about.

Unlike many first-term presidents, Biden has survived his first 60 days without major crises. The increasing number of migrant children arriving at the southwestern border could grow into a disaster, but it isn't one yet.

Biden still gets tangled up in words now and then. And like many politicians, he sometimes exaggerates or bends statistics to his liking. At his news conference last week, for instance, he said "the vast majority" of migrant families are being turned away at the border; that was true earlier this year, but it isn't true now.