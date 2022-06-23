Column: John Deere Classic promises to be magical

Magic happens at the John Deere Classic, which runs this year from June 29-July 3.

Of course, athletic prowess is on full display. Drama unfolds at TPC Deere Run as a new champion is crowned. Last year, Lucas Glover rallied from four shots back to win his first PGA TOUR victory in over a decade.

But the real magic happens off the course, as we come together to support organizations that forge thriving, equitable communities in the Quad-Cities.

Last year, we raised $12.56 million through Birdies for Charity to benefit local non-profit institutions both big and small. This crowned the John Deere Classic as No. 1 in per capita contributions on the regular PGA TOUR yet again, a unique distinction it has held for more than a decade.

For us at John Deere, Birdies for Charity represents our belief that John Deere’s success as a business is inextricably linked to the prosperity of the communities we are proud to call home.

Our higher purpose calls on us to help life — yes, life — leap forward. This absolutely includes the lives of our neighbors, particularly families and youth who have faced untold struggles over the last two years.

These values are also represented in the John Deere Foundation’s bold commitment to invest at least $200 million by 2030 — $100 million of which will ensure inclusive and equitable access to resources and educational opportunities in John Deere’s home communities.

I invite everyone in the Quad-Cities, including my colleagues at John Deere, to invest in our community through Birdies for Charity. When we invest in the lives of one another, we all reap the benefits tenfold.

This is where the real magic happens. It’s not part of the broadcast, so don’t miss it.

Mara Sovey Downing is vice president, Global Brand and Communications at Deere and Co.

