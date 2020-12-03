Column: Judge politicians on their records, not weight

SPRINGFIELD – We live in a society where it is unacceptable to ridicule a candidate’s race or religion, but increasingly a politician’s size is fair game. As politics has become increasingly mean spirited, fat "jokes" have become more commonplace.

Politicians such as former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Gov. JB Pritzker and, yes, President Donald Trump, are subjected to mockery because of their weight.

Here’s what Democratic consultant James Carville had to say about our president earlier this year on a podcast: "He's a big fat loser, alright. This guy hasn't seen his d--k since 1988, he’s so fat."

Regular readers of this column know that I’m no fan of Trump. But I find no humor in these remarks. And, yes, I realize that Trump has done much to coarsen public discourse during the last five years. Still, criticize his ideas, his positions on issues but not his belt size.

Much the same can be said of the cutting remarks I’ve heard about Pritzker.

Commentary on an Illinois conservative website alternately refers to him as "Jelly Bean," "Jelly Belly" and "Jelly Biscuit."

Hey, I get it. You don’t like his stand on taxes or the pandemic. But what does his weight have to do with those issues? Nothing.