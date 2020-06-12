Column: Justice for everyone

"Is this a solution to every problem we have, every injustice? No. But it’s a damn good start. And we can move forward from here, and we can do so united as Iowans, regardless of race, color, creed, or sexual orientation. We can move together as people who care about one another and want the best for our fellow man," Windschitl said. "Rep. Abdul-Samad, Rep. Smith, I have the utmost respect for you and for your colleagues. I appreciate that you have stepped into the fray and tried to help. We also want to help, and we’re here. And to all the folks in the gallery, anybody who might watch this later, hear this later, to that young man who was talking with Rep. Abdul-Samad: we hear you. We hear you and we want justice for everyone. Everyone."