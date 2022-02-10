Column: Juvenile detention center shouldn't be a moneymaker

On Feb. 1, 2022, I attended yet another Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting in an ongoing attempt to understand their proposal for a new Scott County Juvenile Detention Center. I’ve asked questions many times, but the few answers given do not represent what is really happening.

Through the very limited public input on this matter, I have heard complete agreement that a modern facility is needed, yet I have heard nothing but disagreement, questions, and concerns about size, funding, location, etc. One of the most important and distressing messages I’ve heard from the board is that building a larger detention center is going to reduce crime.

At this meeting I asked them again, as have many others, to allow this proposal to go to referendum for public input and accountability. I asked if they have taken time to ask "what else can we be doing to address the problems with juvenile crime, instead of just building a larger facility to detain offenders?"

I asked if they understand that a detention center is merely a holding cell while youth await their day in court? This is a transient population; nobody serves a sentence in a detention center. It's a place to wait for disposition of their case and subsequent release for rehab, therapy or home. Any education and/or improvement in social skills that may take place inside simply make the detention center easier to operate — these are not rehabilitative or therapeutic outcomes. Yet the supervisors would like us all to believe otherwise.

In the Jan. 25, 2022, budget report for fiscal year 2023 (page 5), Scott County lists one of the top policy priorities, juvenile detention, as an effective and efficient response to crime. Yet, in the last several years, the most recent being 2020, the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center annual report acknowledges that "significant research show(s) that the incarceration of juveniles can, in fact, increase the likelihood of recidivism." The detention center report also states that alternatives to detention implemented make a difference.

Something here does not make sense: The budget recommendation states juvenile detention is the most effective and efficient response to crime, but the actual detention center report states the exact opposite. This begs the question: Why would anyone invest more than $21 million in a detention center that significant research has proven to be a failure rather than in prevention efforts? Why are the supervisors working so hard to make this happen without public input?

There are many concerns and questions that have been asked that still have not been addressed.

Reading further in the Scott County Detention Center annual report, it reviews "Out of County Funding" (page 9). "In FY20 the center received $6,600 in funding for detaining juveniles from Counties outside of Scott County. This amount increased from a total of $0 in FY19. This is due to the decrease in Scott County holds at the detention center. The detention center did occasionally have enough space to accept holds from outside counties this fiscal year. This amount will continue to be nominal, if the amount of Scott County holds stays the same."

It leads me to believe that because the Scott County correctional system is not able to hold as many out-of-county youth, someone has determined that more space is needed for out-of-county holds since, "in years past, Scott County Juvenile Detention Center would post over $100,000 per year in Out of County Revenues.”

Is this the price put on youth? The plan to increase revenues is to count on youth to offend? They will have you think this is not their intent. This is not success, this is building on failure. If this is the method of operation, no wonder there isn’t more investment in prevention and crime climbs.

Setting aside the fact that the detention center does not reduce crime, the board's proposal to use federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to build a new detention center is clearly unethical and fiscally reckless. The U.S. Treasury specifically ruled these funds are not eligible for the construction of new correctional facilities.

We should be investing in people, in neighborhoods. We should be investing in crime prevention, in opportunities that nurture youth and development, resulting in fewer kids locked up. We should not be investing in building bigger youth detention facilities to make it easier to lock kids up and increase revenues.

Please raise our standards. Our community, especially our youth, deserve better. We must do better.

Ann Schwickerath is executive director of Project Renewal, a Davenport-based organization that provides educational, recreational and social activities for children during the school year and summer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0