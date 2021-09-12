Column: Keep Iowa's proud tradition in remap

Legislators’ claim that those changes were necessary to enable passage in the first place fell short with Rees, who wrote such considerations were not permitted in the world of one-person, one-vote.

The court’s plan had a population disparity of less than 1%, the lowest in the country. Massive changes followed in the Statehouse. By the 1974 election, half of the lawmakers who had approved the 1971 remap plan either left politics or were voted out.

Eager to stay out of court the next time, legislators in 1981 came up with a new approach. Proposed maps would be drawn by the scrupulously non-partisan Legislative Service Bureau.

The goal, then and now, is to create districts as close to population parity as possible. The drafters cannot consider the home addresses of incumbents, nor any consideration of partisan strength in districts.

Further, districts must be as "compact" as possible, meaning they should be squarish, and should respect city and county borders whenever possible.

Legislators may either approve or reject the first plan, no amendments, and same for the second one. Should the first two be rejected, the third nonpartisan plan could be amended.