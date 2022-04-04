Column: King's ideals still live

Today is the 54th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. I was in graduate school when he was assassinated. As with the assassination of John F. Kennedy and 9/11, I remember exactly what I was doing when I heard the horrible news that King had been shot while standing on the second floor balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

I was in the downstairs lounge of the residence hall in which I was staying watching the CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite. Someone from off camera handed him a note. While the cameras kept running, Cronkite picked up the receiver of a phone that was located on the set. After he listened to what the caller was saying, he put the receiver down and, still wearing his glasses, looked straight into the camera and announced that King had been shot. A short time later, CBS News reported that King had died from the gunshot wound.

In the days following King’s death, a service of remembrance and prayer was scheduled for the chapel of the university where I was studying at the time. As the time for the service approached, the sidewalks were filled with people moving in the direction of the chapel. It was not an organized march. It was just a group of people heading in the same direction for the same reason.

Someone, somewhere ahead of me, started singing "We Shall Overcome." We all joined in singing this profoundly beautiful song of courage and hope. When we started singing the verse that begins "We’ll walk hand in hand," we all found ourselves holding hands with the person next to us, strangers united by grief and the beauty and power of this song. By the time we arrived at the chapel, we were all in tears.

The multiple roots of "We Shall Overcome" date back at least a century. It was first sung as a protest song during a 1945-1946 labor strike against the American Tobacco Company in Charleston, South Carolina, a strike by African American women who were seeking a pay increase to 30 cents an hour. The song became a favorite of Lucille Simmons, one of the strikers who brought it to the Highlander Folk School in New Market, Tennessee.

On September 2, 1957, King visited the school, where he gave the keynote address at the celebration of the school’s 25th anniversary. At the celebration, folk singer Pete Seeger plucked out a song on his banjo and led the audience in singing it. Later that day, King found himself humming the melody while traveling in his car. "There’s something about that song that haunts you," he said to his travel companions. The song was "We Shall Overcome."

In time, "We Shall Overcome" became the anthem of the civil rights movement. In August of 1963, 300,000 voices joined in singing this powerful song of courage and hope at the march in Washington, D.C., where King, standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, gave his "I Have a Dream" speech, one of the greatest speeches ever given.

The song was sung on college campuses, in churches, and everywhere else those who believed in freedom and justice gathered. It was sung by advocates of racial justice marching in peaceful demonstrations in cities and towns, both large and small.

In the last sermon that he gave four days before his death, King proclaimed, "We shall overcome. We shall overcome. Deep in my heart I do believe we shall overcome. And I believe it because somehow the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice."

A few days later, the 50,000 mourners at his funeral joined in singing this powerful song.

Dr. King is gone, but the ideals in which he so deeply believed live on, given eloquent expression in "We Shall Overcome," one of the most powerful songs of all time.

Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.

