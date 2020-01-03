Column: Klobuchar sees momentum in Iowa

JOHNSTON — Perhaps it was recency bias, but when Amy Klobuchar addressed a campaign crowd this past week in the Des Moines suburbs, she sounded a lot like Joe Biden, who had spoken earlier that same day in Anamosa.

Pledges to unite the country, to work across partisan boundaries, and to restore order to the White House came from both Klobuchar, the U.S. senator from Minnesota, and Biden, the former vice president.

Klobuchar and Biden clearly are more moderate in this expansive field of Democratic presidential candidates.

So I asked Klobuchar, after her event Thursday night in Johnston, why undecided Democrats should caucus for her instead of Biden.

Klobuchar listed a couple of reasons, first that she is from the heartland and thus, she says, can win crucial Midwest states that Democrats lost in 2016, like Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Biden makes a similar argument, not because he’s from the Midwest but because he has campaigned for and helped candidates win in those states.

Klobuchar added that her record of electoral success in Minnesota proves she can win both suburban and rural voters, and she said she has experience governing and being able to pass legislation during this time of heightened partisan politics.