Column: Knowing yourself is hard to do

“Know thyself.”

If you’ve had the slightest brush with the classics, you’ve encountered the phrase. It has been credited to any number of philosophers, from Thales to Socrates, but its origin is lost in Greek antiquity.

According to the Second Century Greek geographer Pausanias, it was inscribed on the temple of Apollo at Delphi. I imagine it predated that structure and has been a source of interpretation, meditation and admonition for as long as humans have contemplated themselves and their place in this world.

The basic intent of the phrase is for humans to acknowledge that they are not gods. The gods were conceived as all-powerful entities who controlled humans at their whim. And they were immortal; humans were destined to die.

The Greeks weren’t the only ancient people to wrestle with that grim fact. It is the driving force behind the Sumerian epic, “Gilgamesh,” in which the eponymous hero struggles to find a way to evade, and finally accept, his mortal fate.

Knowing yourself is actually hard to do. You’ll find any number of people who are willing to tell you what you are — or what they think you are. The best advice I’ve heard on the subject is to take the highest praise you’ve received as well as the bitterest judgment of dedicated enemies: the truth probably lies somewhere in between.

But there are limits to what most of us want to deal with in self-knowledge. There are aspects of humanity that you might prefer to ignore. When the discipline of ethology was being developed, it ran into resistance from those who didn’t want to be told that a lot of their behavior was an extension of observed animal behavior.

Just as some still resist the idea of evolution — no matter how clearly it has been demonstrated and used every day in science, especially medicine — so we prefer to overlook any psychic or behavioral linkage to “lower” life forms.

Yet the further scientists look into all forms of life, from the simplest to the most complex, they find behaviors we consider uniquely human that are common to all. It is now universally understood that all living things communicate; (yes, trees talk) they can remember, plan, and cooperate; they feel pain and reshape their environments.

Dozens of books have been released over the past decade, detailing the lives and actions of “lower” life forms and the surprising ways in which they relate to and even communicate with humans. Along with several on the amazing octopus, you might start with “Metazoa: Animal Life and the Birth of the Mind” by Peter Godfrey-Smith. You will be surprised.

If you’d also like to be somewhat upset, you might pursue the developing story of our relationship with creatures that inhabit us. Studies in microbiology suggest that each of us functions as a kind of planet occupied by trillions of bacteria that have a strong hand in running all of our behaviors, from thinking to remaining alive and healthy. Much as our activities reshape the earth we live on.

In my notes on the subject, I saved thjs old quote from an article by Science writer Valerie Brown entitled “Bacteria ‘R’ Us”:

“Single-celled organisms are usually considered secondary players in a world dominated by human complexity. But emerging research shows that bacteria have astonishing powers to engineer the environment, to communicate, and to affect human well-being. They may even think.”

Okay, that last sentence is a bit of a stretch, but not by much.

It is unsettling to realize that only ten percent of “human” cells make up our bodies; the remaining ninety percent live in and on us, performing tasks for their own benefit as well as ours. When certain gut bacteria want sugar, they tell the brain, which then prompts us to head to the candy counter.

Some 30 years ago, Alfred Binet, developer of early intelligence tests, played with the idea in, “The Psychic Life of Microorganisms,” suggesting that “the presence of "the basic processes of cognition, such as perception, memory, and action in bacteria can now be plausibly defended.” Today, it is accepted as a fact of life.

One doctor asserted a few years ago that death results from a collective decision of this bacterial population that they are done with us. Another extreme statement, but it does make you wonder. Are we now similarly determining the fate of the earth?

The more closely scientists study them, the more bacteria reveal their amazing capabilities. They can differentiate themselves from other bacteria, communicate, work collectively, react to changing conditions locally and globally.

The Greek philosophers who first urged us to know ourselves had no idea just how far such an enquiry can take us, and into what strange fields.

We know that one-celled creatures were the first inhabitants of our planet and, while all life evolved from them, they remain as the principal constituents of the earth. You might style them as the Lords of Creation, for they exist everywhere in, on, and above the earth, forming a web of life of which we are a part, but not quite the masters we pretend to be.

That’s worth knowing.