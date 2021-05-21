Column: Laying the groundwork for 2024

The otherwise obscure races for secretary of state will matter as well. In Georgia, where Raffensperger refused Trump's request to "find" extra votes, the former president has already endorsed a challenger, Rep. Jody Hice, who is casting himself as a Trump loyalist.

"They are trying to lay the groundwork [for 2024] to make sure local officials will jump if Trump tells them to jump," Foley said. "They didn't jump last time, but they might the next time."

Do Republicans really want to win a presidential election this way? Probably not; any political party would rather have a clear and convincing majority, without any need to resort to chicanery.

But Trump clearly has no such scruples — and his supporters like House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California, who hopes to be speaker of the House by 2024, have fallen in line. McCarthy signed on to a pro-Trump lawsuit that asked the Supreme Court to invalidate Biden's electoral votes in four states, and was one of 126 GOP House members who voted against accepting the electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania, which Biden won.

When voters choose governors, legislators and secretaries of state next year, they need to realize that there is far more at stake than what happens within the boundary of state lines. The outcome of the 2024 presidential election may be on the ballot, too.

