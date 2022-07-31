Column: Leach's endorsements signal hope for the GOP

This coming mid-term election could be a hinge in our country’s history.

If, as many anticipate, the Republican Party takes control, not only of Congress but of several states’ voting systems, it would begin a decisive swing from democracy to some form of autocracy. With the resultant control of the electoral process, It would almost guarantee a Republican president in 2024.

That would close the lid on participatory democracy and usher in an age of corporate control, a Kochian dream come true. It would take the country back to the Age of the Robber Barons with little chance of recovery.

It’s not set in stone. While confidence runs high in G.O.P. circles, one cannot be certain that party members outside the MAGA crowd will once again be their reliable voters of the past.

It has often seemed that one of the important differences between our two major parties is that Republicans always turn out and vote; Democrats often must to be rounded up and persuaded. I cannot be certain that is absolutely true today; only that it was the case in politics some 40 years ago.

One sign of a possible change surfaced in these pages midweek, when former Congressman Jim Leach, one of the stellar figures in the Republican establishment, announced that he intends to vote for Democrats this year. That’s not an easy position to take, but Jim has always been a thoughtful and conscientious statesman. He is not a partisan, but a careful judge of the facts. I suspect he is absolutely right; it will take the desertion of responsible Republican voters to preserve our democratic republic.

It may seem graceless for a former Democratic office-holder to urge the core of the G.O.P. to take a pass on their candidates even this once, but something has to be done to bring Republicans back to their conservative principles. In search of a quick route to power, its current leaders are catering to some of the worst elements in the body politic: neo-Nazis, White nationalists, armed citizens ready for violent revolt, and fundamentalist ministers eager for secular power - and tax dollars. (They assume normal Republicans will fall in line.)

Corrective cleansing is never a pleasant undertaking, but it has happened in the past. In the early 19th Century, conservatives were caught between Whigs, Republicans, and Know-Nothings before settling into the party that nominated Abraham Lincoln. The Democratic Party splintered in the 20th Century over Civil Rights. Such drastic action is worth the effort; and we could really use an honestly Republican Party just now, freed of the violent and intolerant impulses brewing within it.

I have often said that I am conservative in thought and behavior. My only difference with the G.O.P., which is not quite the party I knew as a young man down South, is that government has an essential role to play in the regulation of capitalism. There is no morality in capitalism, only profit; and the steady stripping away of reasonable limits on it have led to the grotesque inequality that is tearing the country apart today. It’s upsetting, but a condition we have seen before.

Back around 1900, a small group of wealthy men dominated the economy, leading extravagant lives with the bulk of the country living in the shadow of their control. Progressive Republican voters, led by the accidental presidency of Theodore Roosevelt, began a slow, halting process of trust-busting which effected limited change. It took the Great Depression to jolt the country, under a second Roosevelt’s New Deal, to place individual citizens, rather than big business, at the focus of government action.

The monied center of the G.O.P. has been working steadily to serve financial interests ever since, even when those concerns run counter to the nation’s best interests. But however sharply parties were divided, their differences were settled through mutual respect and negotiation. That system of compromise lasted until Newt Gingrich demonstrated that unyielding opposition and compelling propaganda could win a temporary majority. Why compromise when you can win by refusing even to listen?

I am emboldened to discuss these matters primarily because of Leach’s comments. I have followed his career since his first election and, with one exception, consider his voting record exemplary. During the few trips I made to Washington some decades ago, he and Joe Biden were the only two politicians I visited. (That discounts a fifteen-minute chat with John Kerry at an NPR meeting, not knowing who he was at the time.)

That kind of personal, almost casual contact gives one an opportunity to appreciate the person occupying the office. I am not surprised by his statement. It has undoubtedly upset some Iowa officials who understand the situation, but can’t risk speaking up. Long out of office, Jim Leach is still willing to serve its function: to make the hard decisions and tell his constituents the truth.