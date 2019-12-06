Column: Leaders are idealistic -- and pragmatic

Growing up, my parents, Tom Steyer and Kat Taylor, modeled a kind of leadership that I’ve always admired. They combined the idealism to choose big causes they believed in with the daily discipline to make progress.
My dad built a business from a one-room venture to a global investment company over 26 years. After leaving the private sector, he built two national grassroots political groups: NextGen America and Need to Impeach. My mom built Beneficial State Bank, to bring fair finance to communities left out of the conventional banking system, and TomKat Ranch, to work with rural innovators to develop and lead on regenerative agriculture techniques. I’m very proud of the work they do, and I’m grateful that they always prioritized coming to our sporting events, plays, and school meetings despite their busy schedules.
My parents showed us that their success came from self-discipline, hard work, and deep-rooted personal conviction. It’s those values that I saw growing up when my dad woke up at 5:25 am to get to work early, so he would be home in time for dinner, and that I see now as he campaigns across the country for the presidency.
Donald Trump is going to base his reelection argument on the economy. He will try to connect his background as a businessman to the current low unemployment numbers. Trump’s hope is that we will look past the crimes, chaos, prejudice, and discrimination of his first term and vote for a CEO who claims to deliver prosperity.
The best way for us Democrats to break down that argument is to have someone who can go toe-to-toe on all Trump’s points and prove them wrong, someone who provides a clear contrast. My dad is the best candidate to do that.
My dad started a business on his own, with no help from his parents, and grew it successfully over decades. Compare that to Trump, who began with millions from his father and left a trail of bankruptcies and broken relationships with colleagues in his wake.
My dad invested all around the world and understands the global economy in a real, tangible way. It’s clear from Trump’s failed trade wars that he does not. When I was in Eastern Iowa a few weeks ago, I heard about the impacts of these trade wars and the layoffs at John Deere. My dad wouldn’t play games with people’s livelihoods because he understands and values hard work. His People Over Profits Economic Agenda will invest in labor, infrastructure, and innovation; and enforce existing guardrails and build new ones to ensure that corporate interests don’t overpower the interests of everyday Americans.
So, to the voters who voted for Barack Obama and then voted for Trump because they wanted an outsider who could grow the economy, I hope you’ll take a close look at Tom Steyer. To the voters who are responding to the real frustration that Washington is not working for them because it’s controlled by corporations who place profits over people, I hope you will look at Tom Steyer.
As Democrats, we shouldn’t accept the false Republican frame that we’re the idealists and they’re the pragmatists who can grow the economy. My parents showed me from a young age that the best leaders are both.
Sam Steyer is the son of Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer.