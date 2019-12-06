Column: Leaders are idealistic -- and pragmatic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The best way for us Democrats to break down that argument is to have someone who can go toe-to-toe on all Trump’s points and prove them wrong, someone who provides a clear contrast. My dad is the best candidate to do that.

My dad started a business on his own, with no help from his parents, and grew it successfully over decades. Compare that to Trump, who began with millions from his father and left a trail of bankruptcies and broken relationships with colleagues in his wake.

My dad invested all around the world and understands the global economy in a real, tangible way. It’s clear from Trump’s failed trade wars that he does not. When I was in Eastern Iowa a few weeks ago, I heard about the impacts of these trade wars and the layoffs at John Deere. My dad wouldn’t play games with people’s livelihoods because he understands and values hard work. His People Over Profits Economic Agenda will invest in labor, infrastructure, and innovation; and enforce existing guardrails and build new ones to ensure that corporate interests don’t overpower the interests of everyday Americans.