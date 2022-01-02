Column: Learning from the past; leaning into the future

The day before, I toured a cemetery in a nearby town, a cemetery populated by many people of my acquaintance. There is something oddly comforting about cemeteries. Over there are my in-laws, next to my wife in a calm, quiet spot, a place I too will inhabit one day. In a treeless area nearby I see the stone where my high school band director will rest and, oh my gosh, how old can he be? And, speaking of bands, I see the place where a classmate lies, a shy young woman who sat next to me in band, now gone to wherever it is people go when they pass.

I learned much from those folks, most of it unimportant but helpful. From my mother-in-law I learned to be honest about the food one offers me. At her table in the late 1960s she served what I later learned was called a Waldorf salad. I mean, really, a dish that includes mayonnaise and marshmallows? Give me a break. Anyway, my mother had taught me to compliment anyone who serves me food, so I told my mother-in-law that I really liked the salad. Thus, for years every time she made a meal where I was a guest there it was, a Waldorf salad. Ick. But I loved her, so I happily ate it.

So now we face a new year and I plan to lean as happily as I can toward the future. I will play Springsteen really loudly and Gorecki very softly. I will dance when I can and sit when I need to. I will read more books and watch less television. And I will smile every time I see your beautiful face, happy in the knowledge that you’re still out there. Happy New Year.

Kurt Ullrich lives in rural Jackson County. His book "The Iowa State Fair" is available from the University of Iowa Press.

