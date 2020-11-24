Column: Leaving Biden in a jam

In Foreign Affairs this year, Biden wrote that he wants to end America's "forever wars" — but he stopped short of advocating a full withdrawal from Iraq and Afghanistan. Instead, he said, U.S. forces should commit to the narrow focus of defeating al-Qaida and the Islamic State.

The problem with Trump's plan of leaving just 2,500 troops behind is that it could invite more attacks from the Taliban. "It's still unclear whether this is or is not a sustainable presence," Golby told me. "Can we keep the Taliban at bay, will the security situation further deteriorate? We don't know."

If Biden's military advisers (including the general who wanted the more ambitious Afghanistan strategy in 2009, Stanley McChrystal) advise that Trump's reduced footprint presents an intolerable risk to the U.S. forces remaining in the country, Biden may find that one of his first acts as president will be to send more troops to a war he wanted to end 11 years ago.

Here may be an instructive moment for Biden. When he urged Obama to reject the surge in Afghanistan, there was barely an Afghan military at all. The U.S. was supporting corrupt warlords who drove many in the population to embrace the Taliban over the elected government. Corruption was rampant.

Today, Afghanistan's military has several hundred thousand troops, and has conducted many joint operations with the U.S. against the Taliban. Corruption remains, but the elected government in Kabul has survived. Obama's surge, in this respect, made it possible for the U.S. to have the much smaller footprint in Afghanistan today. That lesson has been lost on Trump. Let's hope Biden comes to understand it.

Eli Lake is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering national security and foreign policy. This was distributed by Tribune Content Agency LLC.

