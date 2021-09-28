Column: Leaving people at risk

Pfizer initially requested booster approval for those 16 and older. But the FDA instead followed the advice of its panel of external experts and authorized Pfizer boosters only for adults 65 and older and those at high risk from their jobs or other health problems. However, it left eligibility requirements vague.

This week, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which sets national vaccine policy, met to provide further guidelines. The group fully recommended boosters for the 65-and-older set and those between 50 and 64 who are at higher risk of severe COVID. At-risk adults aged 18 to 49 got a more limited recommendation calling for individual risk-benefit assessment for third doses because there's less evidence of need in the group. But in practice, that may not make a difference because people can self-report a condition to get a shot.

The panel did vote against third shots for those in high-risk workplaces amid concern it would open the door to boosting too broadly, but CDC Director Rochelle Walensky overruled them. That's arguably the right move for health workers, where preventing infection can keep them on the job in overwhelmed hospitals. But eligibility extends well beyond that group.