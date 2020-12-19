Column: Legislation needed on recounts

For more than a month, the local and national spotlight has been on our state and Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District’s election results. Following a district-wide recount process, Mariannette Miller-Meeks leads Rita Hart by only six votes, out of 413,989 total votes cast.
Yet unfortunately, we still don’t know for whom the majority of 2nd Congressional District residents voted. Although some of the 24 county recount boards did examine all of the ballots that their voting machines had recorded as undervotes, overvotes, or write-in votes and in doing so found many additional valid votes for one or the other candidate, other recount boards skipped this step, and thus in those counties, it is likely that valid votes have gone uncounted. This is unacceptable — every Iowan who takes the time and makes the effort to cast a legal vote has a right to have that vote counted, regardless of the county in which they reside.
The fault for this lack of uniformity in our recount process — and the resulting lack of confidence in its outcome — lies with the Iowa Code. The law surrounding Iowa’s election recount process is drafted so poorly that multiple recount boards reading the same statutes arrived at entirely different conclusions as to what they were/were not allowed or required to do as far as the actual mechanics of the recount was concerned. Multiple county attorneys were consulted, also with varying results. Ultimately, some recount boards did the entire recount by hand, some did the entire recount by machine, and some used a hybrid approach — so again, in some counties we can be confident that every valid vote was counted, while in others we simply cannot.
Our Iowa Constitution grants all eligible Iowans the right to vote for the government of their choice. When a voting machine misreads a ballot and incorrectly records a valid vote as an undervote or overvote, the Iowan who cast that vote is (unknowingly) disenfranchised. A recount process that ignores this reality and allows or requires recount boards to simply run ballots through the same machine that misread them the first time is a waste of taxpayer time and money, but more importantly, it is an affront to democracy.
So to those who have been quick to condemn Rita Hart’s legally sanctioned challenge to the results of an obviously flawed recount process, to our legislative colleagues of both parties, to our county auditors and to our Secretary of State: we respectfully request that you join us in the upcoming legislative session to amend Iowa law so as to ensure that any future recounts are carried out in a uniform and constitutionally legitimate manner. At a minimum, any such legislation must require that all ballots containing alleged undervotes, overvotes or write-in votes be individually examined during the recount process so as to ensure that no valid vote goes uncounted due to a failure on the part of a voting machine to correctly ascertain voter intent.
Iowa Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, is the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee in the House. Iowa Sen. Kevin Kinney, D-Oxford, is ranking member of the Judiciary Committee in the Senate.
