Column: Legislation needed on recounts

For more than a month, the local and national spotlight has been on our state and Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District’s election results. Following a district-wide recount process, Mariannette Miller-Meeks leads Rita Hart by only six votes, out of 413,989 total votes cast.

Yet unfortunately, we still don’t know for whom the majority of 2nd Congressional District residents voted. Although some of the 24 county recount boards did examine all of the ballots that their voting machines had recorded as undervotes, overvotes, or write-in votes and in doing so found many additional valid votes for one or the other candidate, other recount boards skipped this step, and thus in those counties, it is likely that valid votes have gone uncounted. This is unacceptable — every Iowan who takes the time and makes the effort to cast a legal vote has a right to have that vote counted, regardless of the county in which they reside.