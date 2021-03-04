Column: Lessons on 'confidence building'

Iowa’s election system is clean, fair and above board.
That's what Terry Branstad thinks. He said as much in an op-ed in the Des Moines Register in December while criticizing Democrat Rita Hart for going to Congress seeking to be declared the winner of the 2nd District race.
Iowans, he said, are "rightfully proud of our election system."
Sen. Chuck Grassley and others in the state's Republican congressional delegation agreed. They sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi objecting to Hart's actions.
In the letter they said, "Iowans rightly have confidence in the integrity of our state's election officials and process."
But Republicans in the Iowa Statehouse apparently don't agree. Iowans, they say, have lost confidence in the system.
Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, the Wilton Republican who helped push a sweeping election bill through the Capitol last week, said the legislation was "all about election integrity."
"For whatever reason," he said, thousands of Iowans don't have faith.
To be clear, this "loss of faith" is based on the lie that Donald Trump won the 2020 election.
Still, does it really matter the reason? When people have lost confidence, something has to be done to get it back, right?
Thus the election bill shepherded through the Legislature by Kaufmann and Sen. Roby Smith.
I don’t get how cutting the number of days to vote by absentee ballot helps restore confidence, but I'm not the one who lost faith. (Well, not me, Terry Branstad or Chuck Grassley.)
It's clear I also don't understand how to build faith in a system in which the people have lost confidence.
Maybe that's why I don't get the John Maxwell situation.
Last week, we learned that Scott County Attorney Mike Walton told county supervisors there was a potential conflict with Maxwell, a Republican, being a supervisor and a member of the North Scott School Board at the same time.
Since both governmental bodies are required to be members of the Davenport City Conference Board, serving on both is likely "incompatible," Walton said in a memo sent early last week. The Conference Board has certain duties related to the city assessor.
A problem?
Not in our confidence-building Legislature. By the end of the week, the problem was solved. Republicans tucked a barely-noticed provision into the elections bill to allow Maxwell to continue his service on both bodies.
That’s nothing if not responsive, and isn’t solving problems quickly a form of confidence building?
The thing is, some people in Scott County have not had their faith restored. They’re downright angry about this. So much so that three petitions have been submitted asking that a vacancy be declared.
For whatever reason, these petitioners (probably Democrats) just don't understand the Legislature's confidence-building steps. But what's not to get? Republicans are passing laws that don't make elections cleaner in a state where elections aren't dirty — and they're acting swiftly to ensure that a Republican who holds two offices in apparent contravention of the law can step around that provision and stay in office(s).
What's not to understand?
Look, I've got no beef with John Maxwell. The editorial board I sit on endorsed him. I supported the decision.
Maxwell says he’s making a difference on both the county board and the school board, and I have no reason to doubt it.
He also says he’s not power hungry. I believe that, too. But he’s not the one gobbling up the real power here. The gluttons are state legislators, fat with authority, who pass phony election integrity bills that make it harder to vote but easier for fellow Republicans to hold on to office. And I'm not just talking about John Maxwell.
This bill is a generous gift to Republicans running for office all across the state. One of the changes is to dramatically increase the number of signatures for some candidates to even get on the ballot. And it just so happens that in Iowa's 3rd congressional district, there was a Libertarian candidate who may have siphoned enough votes from Republican David Young in last year's election to enable Democrat Cindy Axne to win re-election.
This bill will make it harder for him to get on the ballot. (Hey, another problem solved!)
Some people might not see the harm in fixing the Maxwell situation in this manner. After all, the Conference Board is a pretty obscure body, right?
The thing is, perceptions matter. Ask yourself this: Would this have happened if the supervisor in question was Ken Croken, a Democrat?
That's why this is a problem.
These kinds of favors get doled out when politicians wield unchecked power.
So much of what's gone on this legislative session has been about Republicans using their power to punish their enemies and take care of their friends.
We should be clear about the consequences, though. Provisions like these don't build confidence, they undermine it. But I don't suppose that was really the reason for the legislation in the first place, was it?
Ed Tibbetts is the editorial page editor of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus.