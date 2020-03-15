Column: Let's create an inclusive DREAM program

In the long run, bringing wages into line with housing costs is the only sustainable, market-based solution to our affordable housing shortage. Until that happens, we will continue to have daily crises in hundreds of households. When housing costs are too high, families can face eviction because of minor financial events that many families take in stride. The Princeton University-based Eviction Lab analyzed evictions across the country. Davenport ranked 44th highest in the country — with a reported 770 evictions in 2016, two evictions occurring every day in the city.

The same study ranked Cedar Rapids 89th and Des Moines 91st.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The benefits of stable housing extend beyond the local neighborhood. The Scott County Board of Supervisors is considering a $38 million bond referendum to house more of our residents in a larger juvenile detention center and an adult jail. Criminal activity that garners jail time is often a corollary of housing instability. We could ask, "What’s better for the local economy, homes or jails?" Or, "What’s better for young people to succeed in school and life, homes or jails?"

The answers are obvious.