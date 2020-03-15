Column: Let's create an inclusive DREAM program

City of Davenport leaders recently announced a "great start" to the new Davenport DREAM project, expanding the city’s Urban Revitalization Program. Over the next five years, the city plans to invest $6.2 million into the forgivable grant program exclusively designed for current and new homeowners. The DREAM project is "aimed at attracting home buyers and retaining home ownership by assisting with renovation costs, focusing on primarily exterior work."
The city’s YouTube video begins, "Here’s to those who dream, to those who have a vision, to those who get things done." The video continues, "A restored home can lead to the revitalization of a whole neighborhood and make our entire city a vibrant place to call home."
We agree.
We also believe the Davenport rental community requires attention and investment. This is true not only because of economics, but the lingering effects of racial segregation in our country. According to the 2019 Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice, 72% of Davenport’s African American population rent their homes while 68% of Davenport’s white households own their homes.
We are concerned the DREAM program will be inaccessible to 72% of Davenport’s African American population. The same analysis reports 25% of Davenport’s African American households are severely cost burdened by the high cost of housing, spending more than 50% of their monthly income on housing alone.
In the long run, bringing wages into line with housing costs is the only sustainable, market-based solution to our affordable housing shortage. Until that happens, we will continue to have daily crises in hundreds of households. When housing costs are too high, families can face eviction because of minor financial events that many families take in stride. The Princeton University-based Eviction Lab analyzed evictions across the country. Davenport ranked 44th highest in the country — with a reported 770 evictions in 2016, two evictions occurring every day in the city.
The same study ranked Cedar Rapids 89th and Des Moines 91st.
The benefits of stable housing extend beyond the local neighborhood. The Scott County Board of Supervisors is considering a $38 million bond referendum to house more of our residents in a larger juvenile detention center and an adult jail. Criminal activity that garners jail time is often a corollary of housing instability. We could ask, "What’s better for the local economy, homes or jails?" Or, "What’s better for young people to succeed in school and life, homes or jails?"
The answers are obvious.
Improving neighborhood stability and unity — among both those who rent and those who choose to own their homes — undeniably affects the wellbeing of our whole community. Stability is the key to better health, safer neighborhoods, improved student performance and the foundation from which our individual and collective futures are built.
So, let’s consider a DREAM project that would be inclusive of everyone.
1. Establish an Emergency Rental Assistance Call Center. The pilot program would replicate other successful one-time financial assistance programs across the country. With adequate and sustained funding, call centers protect residents from eviction and increase their short- and long-term stability with emergency, one-time financial assistance to overcome a financial crisis.
2. Designate an Office of Tenant Advocate. The Tenant Advocate’s primary role is to help tenants understand their rights and responsibilities and at the same time preserve the power dynamic among tenant, landlord and government regulatory agencies.
3. Build a Community Land Trust. The land trust would produce safe, healthy and affordable rental housing for households of all income levels, generate paths to home ownership for first-time homeowners and households earning low-incomes, and maximize access to public services such as libraries, recreation centers, schools, transportation and neighborhood based, entrepreneurial small businesses. There is legislation in the Iowa Legislature empowering municipalities to establish Community Land Trusts.
Individual crises with homelessness and severe cost burden is putting financial strains on public systems. Community and faith-based organizations, individuals and philanthropists are doing their best to assist affected households in managing their crisis and to relieve the strains on other systems.
However, benevolent reactions to crisis are not enough. Strategic structural responses will reduce the number of crises. Additional city and county resources are required to strengthen and sustain systems around rental households in our community. Let’s get to work.
This article was written by Housing is a Human Right Campaign, a Davenport-based organization that involves area clergy and others, including Rabbi Linda Bertenthal, Rev. Ritch Hendricks, Rev. Rogers Kirk, Rev. Peter Pettit, and Rev. Jay Wolin.